God of War Ragnarok Atreus actor wants to reprise role for Amazon series

God of War Ragnarok actor Sunny Suljic has shared that they want to reprise their role as Atreus in the upcoming Amazon series.

On December 14 it was revealed that the God of War series for Amazon Prime was a step closer to reality after it secured a head writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

Following this news, the actor responsible for bringing Atreus to life in both God of War 2018 and God of War Ragnarok, Sunny Suljic, took to Twitter (opens in new tab) and said: "I swear to god if I don’t get booked for this…" In a follow-up tweet , however, Suljic reflected on their previous tweet, adding: "Unless I’m too old now I guess?"

Although not much is known about the upcoming series, we do know that it's set to follow the plot of God of War from 2018 and not Kratos' earlier adventures. What this means for Atreus is that it's likely the series will at least start with the younger version of Atreus, and not the older version that appeared in God of War Ragnarok, so Suljic may actually be too old for the role now - the devs already had to make adjustments around Suljic's voice as he grew older during recording.

Atreus isn't the only character that's got fans wondering about casting. A couple of weeks ago, fans began debating about who would be best to play Kratos in a live-action adaptation of Santa Monica Studio's action-adventure game. Famous WWE wrestlers Triple H and Braun Strowman both came up in discussion despite the obvious answer - Kratos' current performer Christopher Judge - being right in front of us.

For now, we'll just have to wait and see whether Judge or Suljic make a return in the Amazon series. If they don't return to their original roles, there's always a chance they could make a cameo just like the actors behind Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us will in the HBO show adaptation .