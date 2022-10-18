God of War Ragnarok recording went so long that Atreus had to be edited after his teenage actor's voice dropped

The voice of Sunny Suljic, the teenage actor reprising his role as Atreus in God of War: Ragnarok , changed so much during the game's long recording period that the developers had to go back in and edit his performance to better match the character and the framing of the game's story.

Ragnarok's motion capture recording comes up repeatedly in a new behind-the-scenes video chronicling the game's story and how it evolved. The onset of the coronavirus pandemic disrupted and extended Ragnarok's recording schedule, and as a rather unique consequence of this, Suljic's voice basically had more time to develop as he, not unlike Atreus, matured.

"Our actor for Atreus, Sunny, is a teenage boy, and his voice changed dramatically throughout several years on this title," supervising dialogue designer Jodie Kupsco explains. "We had to go in and even out that performance so it sounds like it took place over a short period of time. That was a unique challenge on this one."

"We avoided compromising the story we were trying to tell as a result of the pandemic and these limitations we had to deal with," senior producer Ariel Angelotti says. "There were no cinematics that we changed; we still have the same characters in them in the final game. We just had to get a bit creative with how we shot the content."

To avoid additional production delays while following pandemic guidelines, for example, Angelotti says actors would occasionally "stand in" for other characters in some scenes. The actor for a main character might also play a background character that day, for example, "to be able to avoid a situation where too many people were on-set on any given day."

