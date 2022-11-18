Goblin Queen holds court as Dark Web begins in Amazing Spider-Man #14

Dark Web is officially spinning out in Amazing Spider-Man #14, which kicks off the long-awaiting Spider-Man/X-Men crossover in which two clone heroes-turned-villains, Madelyne Pryor and Ben Reilly, bring their own little bit of Hell on earth to the Wall-Crawler and Marvel's Merry Mutants.

Now, Marvel has released a preview of interior pages from Amazing Spider-Man #14 that offer a small glimpse into what's been going on with Ben Reilly/Chasm and Madelyne Pryor/the Goblin Queen since readers last saw them.

The 'Dark Web' kick-off issue is by regular series writer Zeb Wells, and four teams of artists - one for each of the four chapters of the comic, which follow all four seasons of a year in the lives of Chasm and Goblyn Queen.

For 'Spring,' Wells is joined by Michael Dowling and Richard Isanove; for 'Summer,' he's joined by Kyle Hotz and Dan Brown. Meanwhile, 'Fall' features art from Terry and Rachel Dodson; while the final chapter, 'Winter,' features art from Ryan Stegman, Tim Townsend, JP Mayer, and Matt Hollingsworth. All chapters are lettered by Joe Caramagna.

Here are preview pages from the 'Summer' chapter of Amazing Spider-Man #14 by artists Kyle Hotz and Dan Brown:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

While you wait for Amazing Spider-Man #14's November 23 release, we've got a guide to everything you need to know about Spider-Man/X-Men: Dark Web, including which titles and issues it runs through, all the info about Marvel's planned Dark Web tie-in titles, and even a full checklist of everything in order.

And if that's not enough, Marvel just published its full February 2023 solicitations, including all that month's Dark Web tie-ins and much more.

Stay up to date on all the new Spider-Man comics Marvel has planned for release in 2022 and beyond.