Giancarlo Esposito says he’s spoken to James Gunn about a DC role

The Mandalorian actor Giancarlo Esposito has revealed he’s in talks over a DC role.

While speaking at Comic Con Panama over the weekend, Esposito addressed the continuing speculation that he would appear in a superhero movie – with an unexpected admission.

"I have been talking to James Gunn about the possibility of being in a movie – so who knows?" Esposito said.

Few days ago I was at an event in my country, and I got to see and meet Giancarlo. He answered lots of questions 👀 This one I recorded left me surprised (someone asked if he had a chance to appear in DC films)

A handful have already chimed in with fancasts in the replies. Among them are Superman villains Braniac and Lex Luthor. One has even suggested Justice League member Martian Manhunter, which we certainly wouldn’t be against.

The audience member in attendance – Twitter user @swshriv – also claims that Esposito is aware of him being fancast as the likes of Charles Xavier, Magneto, and Mr. Freeze. He also favors playing a hero over a villain – and knows that one day he will be hired for a Marvel and DC project.

James Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran launched DC Studios’ grand plans to reboot the cinematic universe in January. Titled DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, the first stage of the saga features five movies and five TV shows. Superman: Legacy and new Batman movie The Brave and the Bold are headliners, while we’re also getting a Green Lantern and Wonder Woman TV series, plus a Supergirl movie.

Where Esposito would fit in, then, is anyone’s guess, but maybe we should let the Breaking Bad actor cook?

