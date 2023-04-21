Two of Chris Evans' Marvel co-stars have cameos in Ghosted

Two of Chris Evans' Marvel co-stars make an appearance in Ghosted.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan both have cameos in Evans' new romantic comedy action-adventure flick. Mackie and Stan each play assassins on a mission to capture Evans character – and try to beat each other to the punch.

Evans played Captain America in the MCU for over a decade. Both Mackie and Stan are central characters in the Cap's arc, with the pair starring in both Captain America: Civil War and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Evans has passed the baton over to Mackie's Sam Wilson, who will be the new Cap in Captain America: New World Order. (Mackie's character is aptly named Grandson of Sam.) Tim Blake Nelson, who will play Samuel Sterns aka the Leader in New World Order has a starring role in the Evans de Armas rom-com. Ryan Reynolds also makes a cameo, though Deadpool hasn't officially entered the MCU just yet.

The film, directed by Dexter Fletcher, sees Cole (Evans) fall for Sadie (Ana de Armas). As it turns out, Sadie is a secret agent – and Cole quickly gets swept up in the world of espionage as he joins her on an international adventure to save the world. The screenplay was penned by Deadpool writers Rhett Rheese and Paul Wernick, as well as Spider-Man: No Way Home writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Ghosted hits Apple TV Plus on April 21, 2023. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.