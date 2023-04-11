Get this stunning Samsung 8K TV for under $1,000 today

Since the notion of an 8K TV was first introduced, the price has remained so extraordinarily expensive that many of us could never afford to make the upgrade. That looks to be changing as we've now seen a Samsung 8K TV fall under the $1,000 mark for the first time ever.

Best Buy is offering the deal for a stunning 55-inch Samsung QN700B NEO QLED 8K Smart TV for just $999.99 (opens in new tab). This represents a huge saving of $1,000 and dropping the cost of the model by half-price – something you simply don't see every day. The average price for an 8K TV is usually closer to the $3,000 mark in our experience, so seeing the technology fall in price to this extent is mind-boggling.

We're constantly searching the web for the best 8K TVs for gaming, movies, and entertainment with the Samsung QN900A topping our list of recommendations. In comparison, the cheapest we can find that model right now is $2,446.95 (opens in new tab) for a 65-inch version at Walmart, meaning there's an almost $1,500 difference in cost between the two. With that, this Samsung QN700B deal isn't one to be overlooked and will likely go fast.

(opens in new tab) Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV | 55-inch | $1,999.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $1,000 - Now half-price off and already cheaper than the majority of 8K TVs on the market, this Samsung QN700B has never been cheaper in our experience. This is also the first time we've seen an 8K model drop under $1.000.



The specs for the Samsung QN700B are as impressive as they come, with 8K resolution (equates to 4320p), a 60Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos Support, Quantum Dot technology (which gives you enhanced colour and brightness), alongside a stunning NEO QLED screen. It is worth noting that 8K is certainly an investment in futureproofing, since 8K resolution is not hugely supported as of yet. However, both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have HDMI 2.1, meaning they could potentially support 8K at some point in the future, and this is something Sony and Microsoft have confirmed their intentions of.

A cheaper alternative from Samsung is one of its 4K TVs, which takes advantage of everything from movies to streaming to video games. This 43-inch Samsung Class Tu690T LED 4K UHD Smart TV is now down to $279.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. It's one of the cheapest ways to get a 4K model without having to break the bank.

