Get this 55", 4K HDR TV at the lowest price it has ever been - $320 right now at Walmart

If you've been waiting to upgrade to 4K on the cheap, or if you're looking for a second panel for the bedroom or your home office, this deal might well be for you. In advance of all the Amazon Prime Day game deals set to explode around us like HE shells on July 15th, Walmart has this big 4K HDR LED screen on sale at a frankly ridiculous price: now just $320, the lowest price we've seen thus far at any vendor.

The HDR (both HDR 10 and HLG format support) is a lovely addition, particularly if you've recently invested in a PS4 Pro deal or an Xbox One X deal. The D55X-G1 also has a very solid dynamic contrast ratio of 200000:1, bolstered by full-array LED backlighting. It's got Chromecast built in, 100 free channels via Vizio's WatchFree, and a quad-core CPU and quad-core GPU incorporated into the panel to handle the dynamic contrast, smart functionality, and other image-improving techniques.

