Get the new Sling TV Premium Pass and enjoy Showtime, Starz, and EPIX free for a month

A new Sling TV Premium Pass is available now and gives you access to some great usually-paid channels for free for 30 days if you sign up to either Sling Blue or Sling Orange at $30 a month (or get both for $45). Sign up today and enjoy Showtime, Starz, and EPIX absolutely free for the first month. Now that's a superb TV content deal - particularly as it's without the usual rigmarole of cable television and long-term contracts. Hurry though, as this cord-cutter offer expires in a few days.

This is a really simple offer from one of our current favorite TV suppliers. Sign up is easy: all you have to do is visit Sling TV's website and get instant access to up to 50 channels - including AMC, Bravo, CNN, E!, FOX News, FX, HGTV, HLN, MSNBC, TLC and more - with any of their packages that start at $30 a month. This immediately gets you access to the Premium Pass offer as it is now included across all Sling TV services, be it Blue, Orange, or Blue + Orange.

This is not only a new customer offer as Sling describes the Premium Pass being available to "new customers who sign up for Sling TV and existing customers who are within 30 days of their next bill date".

However, and this is very important: if you do not cancel online, you will be charged a monthly total of $24 for Showtime ($10), Starz ($9), and EPIX ($5). So, set those reminders on your phones, write a note in the calendar and enjoy it for the 30 days, then cancel it to go back to a regular $30 a month plan. Of course, if you want to keep the Premium content, you don't need to lift a finger. You also have the option of ditching any of the three individually.

If you like the look of this deal but happen to be outside of the US, you're are not totally shut off: you could try using a VPN. Virtual Private Networks allow you to trick the internet into thinking you're somewhere you're not, which means you can appear as though you are a US resident and use all their services as normal. If you don't have a VPN yet, then check out our guide to the best VPN providers.

However, if you want to cut right to it, we recommend Express VPN which is currently running a 49% off promo.

Sling TV Premium Pass

Sling TV Premium Pass | Free for 30 days with any Sling TV package

The Premium pass can be tacked on to any $30 per month Sling pack - Orange or Blue or the two combined at $45 per month - and gives you that sweet, sweet free access to Showtime, Stars, and EPIX for a whole month for free. Remember that the prices return to normal after the 30 days so set reminders or similar to ensure you don't get stung if you just want it while it's free. Offer expires May 23.

View Deal

So you know exactly what's going down on Sling TV, we've listed the channels here. The following are available on Sling Blue every night:

CNN

MSNBC

Fox News

HGTV

TLC

A&E

Bravo

Investigation Discovery

TBS

History Channel

Food Network

USA

TNT

Nick Jr.

Discovery

AMC

FX

Paramount Network

Cartoon Network

Comedy Central

Travel Channel

Bet

E!

Syfy

Lifetime

IFC

National Geographic

TruTV

BBC America

HLN

Vice

Epix Drive-In

Bloomberg Television

NBCSN

NFL Network

FS1

Fuse

AXS TV

Comet

Newsy

Local Now

Stadium

Cheddar News

Cheddar Business

Fox (in select markets)

NBC (in select markets)

NBC Sports (in select markets)

That's a lot to get through. We'll keep adding to the page if more channels become available!