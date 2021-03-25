Get more than 30% off this 2080 Super Alienware laptop at Dell right now

Now, this is a great gaming laptop deal if you've been holding out for a powerhouse. This Alienware m17 R3 laptop, complete with RTX 2080 Super graphics card and i9-10980HK processor, and 32GB of RAM, has had an enormous $1,174 slashed off its list price. It's one of the best gaming laptops around, and one of the best deals on a powerful laptop this year. If that one's a bit too much, keep reading as we've found another Dell Alienware deal that's a lot cheaper too.

Alienware m17 R3 with RTX 2080 Super | $3,424 $2,249.99 at Dell

Alienware gaming laptops have been some of the premier contenders for performance and style in recent years, and this is a great chance to see what all the fuss is about - for far less than it usually costs. This laptop has a sleek and slim design, brilliant build quality, and some beastly specs under the hood: an Intel i9-10980HK processor, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD + separate 512GB SSD storage combination, and that monstrous RTX 2080 graphics card. It's also got a glorious 17.3-inch screen, which is 'only' of an HD (1080p) resolution, but given the panel has a 3ms response time and a 300Hz refresh rate, this is ideal to absolutely max out your settings for 1080p gaming and have the smoothest of pictures while doing so. If your priority is power and performance then this laptop is a terrific choice for you, offering a great gaming experience that would certainly rival some of the best gaming PCs.

While it might not be exactly the bargain basement price that the words 'cheap Alienware laptops' conjure up, this is genuinely the cheapest we've seen a gaming laptop of this configuration and capability go for this year. The value for money pendulum is swung firmly in your favor on this one.

And while we all might be thinking about those RTX 3080 laptop models or the exquisite RTX 3060 laptop offerings we're starting to see, the reality is that the 2080 Supers are still excellent chips and can offer a brilliant gaming experience - particularly at 1080p.

Alienware gaming laptop deals

Get this Alienware laptop with an RTX 2080 Super, Intel i9-10980HK processor, 1TB SSD (and another 512GB SSD for good measure), 32GB DDR4 RAM, and a slimline design with more than a third off its price tag right now at Dell. It's a seriously good deal.

Alienware m15 R3 with GTX 1660 Ti | $1,834 $1,199.99 at Dell

Ok, that RTX above will certainly push most budgets to breaking point. But this slightly older Alienware gaming laptop packs a mean punch for a much lower price tag. It has a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, Intel i7-10750H processor, 512GB SSD, and 16GB DDR4 RAM. All with a 34% discount off the MSRP too.



