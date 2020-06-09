Get $100 off an Apple Watch 5 deal right now - it's the lowest ever price

Who wouldn't be interested in saving a whole bunch of cash with an Apple Watch deal? I know, nobody, right. And the good news is that Amazon is running an Apple Watch sale right now where you can save a massive $100 off the Apple Watch Series 5. That is a mega saving on a quality product that holds its value incredibly well - and it's on both the 40mm and 44mm GPS variants.

Apple's excellent Series 5 smartwatch getting such a swinging reduction, as far as we can tell, means the watch is now at it's lowest ever price - or at least its lowest ever price again. The hugely customizable smartwatch is being sold in a few colors - some are sold out, unfortunately - and includes the basic GPS, GPS + Cellular, and Nike Edition at Amazon. It's the first of Apple's smartwatches to sport an always-on display, and it won't eat up your battery.

The Apple Watch 5, runs faster than its slightly older sibling models and has a larger display area which immediately identifies it as a further evolution of what has come before (though these are still great too, really). It also has advanced heart-tracking features including ECG monitoring and fall-detection. If you want a feature-packed smartwatch and are already in the Apple ecosystem then this is the best of your options. I got a smartwatch during last year's Black Friday sales and have worn it and used it every day since.

The best Apple Watch 5 deals yet

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) | 40mm | all colors | $399 $299 at Amazon

If you don't need to have a cellular connection for your smartwatch, the GPS model is the perfect pick for you. Remember if you don't like the stock straps you can always customize it later on by switching to another color or material down the line.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) | 44mm | all colors | $429 $329 at Amazon

Sporting a lovely, larger display the 44mm variant is down to its lowest price ever too. This is a great price for such an up-to-date bit of Apple gear. The other colors are the same price at the moment too.View Deal

Amazon has also knocked $100 off the 40mm Apple Watch 5 Cellular model, available now at just $399. If you'd prefer the larger 44mmm Cellular model, it's not that much more at $429 today.

These prices are so good that we don't expect them to hang around for too long - they are a trending deal at Amazon after all. These prices are way better than you'll find on the official Apple store too.

If you're on the hunt for a smartwatch and want to keep your options open then check out our best smartwatch guide.