Get an ACTUAL Street Fighter 2 Arcade1Up cabinet in your home (and save $55 on it)

If arcade machines from the early 1990s are enough to send you into a nostalgic daydream, don't miss this deal. The Street Fighter 2 Arcade Machine by Arcade1Up currently has $55 knocked off its price in preparation for the Black Friday game deals , making it $244.99 instead of $299. And don't panic about not having room - it's just over 4 foot tall. It also includes the same joysticks and buttons from the original, so this may as well be a time-capsule for fans of the Capcom series. Hadouken!

It's just as impressive on the inside. This cabinet includes three different versions of the game - Street Fighter 2: Champion Edition, Super Street Fighter 2: The New Challengers, and Super Street Fighter 2: Turbo. What's more, the whole look is completed with retro artwork and patterns that'll take you right back to the heyday of this excellent 2D fighting game.

That's par for the course when it comes to Arcade1Up, though. They're well known for their recreations of beloved cabinets, and that range includes a recreation of smash-hits from Marvel, Star Wars, Mortal Kombat, and beyond. As such, we don't have any trouble recommending this particular unit.