Get a quality gaming monitor for less: this curved BenQ beauty is at its lowest ever price

After a cheap gaming monitor deal? If your display is in need of an upgrade or you're on the lookout for a second gaming monitor for your setup, then this BenQ monitor is an easy recommendation. And now it is at its lowest ever price. Amazon is selling the BenQ EX3203R curved gaming monitor for $450 - a saving of 36% and also the cheapest it has ever been. A bargain.

This is a seriously lovely monitor that I can personally vouch for, and one that very much deserves its place on our list of the best gaming monitors money can buy. The EX3203R's slim design and curved screen heighten immersion in games, while the on-screen picture quality is crisp, vibrant and full of vivid color. It's advertised as best for racing games, but having used it myself it excels in any genre: its speedy refresh rate and response time keep pictures smooth and fluid even in fast-paced games, and the HDR and stunningly detailed image quality ensures all games look their best. Whether you're a PC gamer, console player, or both, this would be a fine investment as your sole gaming monitor, or part of a larger setup. Either way, at this price, you won't be disappointed.

If we're being relentlessly realistic, the BenQ EX3203R might not have been going for its list price for a short while now. However, the saving this price offers is still easily the best part of $100 or a bit more. Plus, such is the genuine quality of the monitor, this price is a great one for what you'll get.

