Get a pair of Apple AirPods for less than $100 on Amazon

Apple Airpods are an incredibly popular iPhone accessory, and well worth the money - especially if you can get them for a steal.

Airpods let you to wirelessly listen to music, talk on the phone, and access Siri without touching your phone. Airpods are perfect accessories for rides on the subway, taking phone calls while cooking dinner, and on jogs during this lovely crisp fall weather. The ubiquitous little guys are rather expensive, however, and aren't often on sale.

But now they are, and it's not even Black Friday yet. These bad boys have only ever gone as low as $114.99 on Amazon Prime Day, so this is the best deal we've ever seen. They're actually below $100, for what may be the first time ever, so this is a deal worth taking. This deal is for the wired Airpods, which means the charging case requires a wired hookup to refill the battery, so keep that in mind when making your purchase.

You can snag the Apple Airpods with a wired charging case for $99 (normally $159) or get Apple Airpods with a wireless charging case for $159.99 (normally $199) on Amazon right now. We've seen that latter deal before, but the former is currently at its lowest price since this past Amazon Prime Day, so I'd hop on this deal ASAP if you can.

Get them while supplies (and this deal) lasts.

Just so we're clear, the Apple Airpods with the wired charging case are the OG model. They offer five hours of battery life on one charge (you'll use a lightning port to USB cable to charge the case) and a total 24 hours of battery life when on the go and using the case.

The wireless charging case Airpods have all the abilities of the OG model, but with 50% more talk time and the ability to be used with a Qi-certified charging mat. Yup, that means no need for the lightning to USB cable. There's even an LED light on the front that will let you know your Airpods are charging on the Qi-certified mat.

The older generation model of Apple Airpods is at its lowest price since Amazon Prime Day