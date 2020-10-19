Get a free Black Lives Matter theme on your PS4

A free Black Lives Matter theme for PS4 is currently available on the PS Store.

The theme, which you can find right here , features a black background with a yellow fist emblazoned on it and three horizontal yellow stripes. Inside each stripe in black font is a single line of the phrase "Black Lives Matter."

The PS4 theme can be downloaded via the PS Store, or on your computer when signed into your PS account. After downloading it, you can select the BLM theme in the Themes section of your PS4 Settings menu. Themes are a great way to personalize your PS4 home screen, and this one in particular is a great way to show support for the BLM cause. For more ways to support the movement other than displaying it on your console, check out Black Lives Matter: Here's what you can do to help .

The video game industry has shown support for Black Lives Matter in myriad ways this year. As we previously reporte d, FIFA 20 and Gears 5 added in-game messages supporting BLM. Back in June, Microsoft pledged $1.5 million to the Black Lives Matter Foundation, Equal Justice Initiative, Innocent Project, The Leadership Conference, Minnesota Freedom Fund and the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund. We also reported on Infinity Ward's promise to crack down on Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare's racist user name problem.

The free PS4 theme is just another way the industry is responding to such an important social movement - and it's great to see that conversation around BLM continues months after large-scale protests took place around the world.