Get a cheap Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e for its lowest ever price with this deal

For those looking to invest in a cheap but great tablet like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, today's your lucky day - it's currently been slashed down to its lowest ever price oat Best Buy in the US and Amazon in the UK. You can get your hands on one of the best gaming tablets around for just $349.99 right now stateside in a variety of colors, which is $50 cheaper than normal. Meanwhile, UK readers can pick the device up for only £299 at the moment. That's a massive saving of £80 overall (a 21% discount off the full price, in other words).

Cheap Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

More cheap Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

What makes the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e more worth your time than an iPad or Kindle device, though? As well as being stuffed full of powerful technology, the sound-quality is excellent thanks to quad stereo speakers, and it's lightweight enough to carry with you wherever you go.

Although it doesn't have a headphone jack (boo), that's made up for by a drop-dead gorgeous Super AMOLED HDR screen. That means it's exceptionally detailed with excellent color, clarity, and sharpness. What's more, Samsung itself claims that it will "automatically adapt to various lighting environments to make it easier on the eyes while providing great picture quality when playing games or watching your favorite multimedia".