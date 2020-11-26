Get a 50-inch 4K TV for less then $200 in this Black Friday deal

You can spend a lot of money on a 4K TV. So a 50-inch 4K TV for less than $200 is certainly an offer that pops out from the other Black Friday TV deals currently doing the rounds. That's where the Sceptre 50" 4K UHD LED TV comes in, which at this point is going for $199.99 at Walmart instead of the usual $279.99. That's a saving of $80.

For that cash you'll get a 50 inch screen with a 3840 × 2160 resolution UHD LED in a brushed metal casing with an 89% 'recommended' rating from customers that have already bought one. As for ports, there's HDMI, Component Video, Composite Video, and USB connection to plug things into and DTS SRS TruSurround HD to make it sound good.

Black Friday TV sale

Sceptre 50" Class 4K UHD LED TV | $280 $199.99 at Walmart (save $80)

OK, this is a tempting offer. You're getting a massive 4K TV with an LED screen, HDMI ports, Component/Composite inputs, ATSC/NTSC Tuner, USB Port, RAC Audio L+R and RF coaxial for $80 less than normal. Fantastic.

View Deal

This TV also features MHL, or Mobile High-Definition Link, that will let you connect a phone, tablet, or other similar device to the screen and let the TV access a range of extra functions through the connected device.

While this is clearly a budget screen, if you were looking for an extra TV for a spare room or den, or anywhere else in the house, this is a price that's hard to say 'no' to. You'll get 4K, 60FPS which is all you really need in the grand scheme of things and for less than $200 this is a good deal, and a big screen, worth a second look.

If you after something a bit more upscale then you're bound to find something in our best gaming TVs.