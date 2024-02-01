Genshin Impact Spirit Carp locations

Genshin Impact Spirit Carps are a collectible found in the Chenyu region, northwest Liyue. Spirit Carps are used to upgrade the Rainjade Oblation, in return for valuable rewards. Unfortunately, Genshin Impact’s Spirit Carps aren’t easy to find, and with a total of 50 Spirit Carp locations scattered around Chenyu, you might want some assistance in tracking them all down.

This Genshin Impact Spirit Carp location guide with an annotated map will help you find every Spirit Carp out there, whether it’s floating in the air or locked inside a cave.

What are Genshin Impact Spirit Carps?

Spirit Carps are a collectible added in Genshin Impact version 4.4. As shown in the picture above, you can recognize them as blue sparkles. Spirit Carps can be found in the Chenyu region, the northwestern part of Liyue that borders Fontaine. Somewhat similar to Oculi, Spirit Carps can be offered to a special altar, Rainjade Oblation, in return for rewards such as Mystic Enhancement Ore, Talent Level-Up materials, and Fate.

How to find Spirit Carp in Genshin Impact

To collect Spirit Carps in Genshin Impact and offer them at the Rainjade Oblation, you first need to unlock the Chenyu region and complete a world quest series named ‘Chenyu’s Blessings of Sunken Jade’. As long as you’ve completed Archon Quest Prologue: Act III ‘Song of the Dragon and Freedom’, you’ll be able to enter Chenyu and trigger the required world quest. Completing the full quest series (consisting of three acts) will unlock the full Chenyu map.

After this, you need to wait two in-game days to trigger the next world quest: ‘The Cloud-Padded Path to the Chiwang Repose’. Complete this quest as well to unlock the Rainjade Oblation located at Carp’s Rest (shown in the picture above). This is where you’ll be able to offer your collected Spirit Carps.

During Chenyu’s Blessings of Sunken Jade, a new ability called ‘Golden Carp’ will be activated. Every time you see a yellow-greenish orb with a carper icon floating around in Chenyu, you can press the special interaction button to fly up. From there, you can either fly to another Golden Carp orb or hold the jump button to release your character and start gliding. It’s important to use this ability, as you’ll need it to reach many of the Spirit Carp locations.

Genshin Impact Spirit Carp locations

(click to expand map) (Image credit: HoYoverse)

There are 50 Genshin Impact Spirit Carp locations in total. Use this Spirit Carp location map and the descriptions below to find them all!

The first Spirit Carp is floating above the large waterfall. Climb to the top of the waterfall, then use the Golden Carp ability to launch yourself towards the east, where the Spirit Carp is. Above the mountain. You can climb or use the Golden Carp from the previous location to reach the peak. Once there, shoot the floating Anemo Slimes and then open the common chest to create a wind current. Fly upwards to grab the Spirit Carp. On top of the small boat, floating just above its sail. On top of a building. Starting from the nearby teleport waypoint, glide towards the northeast to easily reach this Spirit Carp. In the middle of Qiaoying Village. See the large tree hugging the teapot-shaped pillar? The Spirit Carp location is on top of the teapot. On top of the large building in the northern part of Qiaoying Village. Inside a cave, behind a sleeping Ruin Guard. You’ll need a Ruin Machine Core to remove this guard. To do so, walk further north (towards Spirit Carp location 8) and defeat the Ruin Guards. This will spawn a treasure chest with the Ruin Machine Core next to it. Walk north, through the old stone archway behind the Ruin Guards, and look to your left; you’ll see another stone archway with a large cobweb inside. Destroy the cobweb to reach the Spirit Carp behind it. Starting from the teleport waypoint southwest of this Spirit Carp location, use the Golden Carp near the teleport to launch yourself to the northeast. You’ll see another Golden Carp and the Spirit Carp floating high above the plains; use this Golden Carp as well to fly up and reach the Spirit Carp. On top of the temple building. Glide down from the previous Spirit Carp location or use the Golden Carp next to the building to reach the roof. There’s a small puzzle you need to solve: collect the golden orbs on the roof as they appear (six on the upper part of the roof and six on the lower part), then go back to the top of the roof and use the Golden Carp to fly upwards, to where the Spirit Carp is.



On top of a tree. To reach it, use the nearby statue of a stone owl; you can place a Golden Carp point on the tree to fly upwards. Starting from the nearby teleport waypoint, you can see the Spirit Carp in the north, on the opposite side of the gorge. A bit below you, on your right hand, you’ll see a Golden Carp orb; use it to launch yourself across the gorge and grab the Spirit Carp. On a tree, about halfway down the cliffs. Glide down from the nearby teleport waypoint. On top of the large stone archway, which stands on the higher cliffs. You can use nearby Golden Carp orbs to easily reach the top. On the tiny island, sitting on an ancient stone tablet. On top of the large sailing ship (the one in the north). You can glide down from the teleport waypoint in the west, land at the top of the mast, and climb a bit higher to reach the Spirit Carp. On top of the tower. Do the time trial (red mechanism) south of the tower to reach the Spirit Carp. First, you need to solve a puzzle involving three Seelies: to get the first one, defeat the Hilichurls camping next to the old tree. Guiding the first Seelie back to its pillar will activate a nearby owl statue; use it to place a Golden Carp orb above the nearby tree, then fly up to reach the second Seelie and guide it back as well. The third Seelie is higher up the slope, to the northeast. As soon as it sees you, it’ll dive into a molehill. Interact with all three molehills to free the Seelie and guide it back. Next, open the treasure chest to spawn a Golden Carp mechanism, and interact with it to fly upwards. When standing on the moving platforms, shoot Anemo Slimes and keep interacting with Golden Carp orbs until you’ve reached the highest platform, where you’ll find the Spirit Carp. On a tree. Glide down from the teleport waypoint northwest of this location. On top of the building.



The Spirit Carp is high above the mountain. Look for the stone owl statue on top of the mountain, then use its ability to fly upwards. Sitting on a tree, next to a small camp with some wooden crates. Glide down from the nearby teleport waypoint. This Spirit Carp location is in an underground cave. You’ll come across it during the ‘Shrouded Vale, Hidden Hero’ world quest. The Spirit Carp is floating high above the stone circle; use the Golden Carp in the northwest to launch yourself upwards. Starting from the teleport waypoint in the north, glide to the top of the large, circular structure forming a bridge across the water. Stay on the northern side of his structure, then carefully glide down a bit; there’s a circular opening just below the top, with the Spirit Carp inside. It’s high above the mountain. Solve the puzzle below to activate a Golden Carp mechanism and grab the Spirit Carp: place the three owl statues on the correct glowing tiles. The one talking about a ‘thick forest’ must be placed on the southern tile, the one who mentions Palais Mermonia must be placed on the northern tile, and the one that mentions water must be placed on the western tile. Open the chest to spawn the Golden Carp mechanism. Starting from the previous Spirit Carp location, glide towards the southwest and land on top of the large circular structure, the western half. Carefully climb or glide down a bit to reach the circular opening just below the top of the structure. Inside, you’ll find a yellow interaction point; activate it to start a time trial, which will take you to a cave opening with a Spirit Carp inside. Inside a cave. You’ll find the opening about halfway up the cliffs. It’s easy to reach from the previous Spirit Carp location; head outside and glide down towards your right. Glide down from the Statue of the Seven, it’s next to a tree. In the large entryway. Use the Golden Carp orb in the south to launch yourself upwards. Inside the large stone building. To open the door, complete the two puzzles in the ruins southeast and southwest of this location. For the east puzzle, defeat the treasure hoarders and place the pillar pieces on the correct glowing tiles. For the west puzzle, defeat the Ruin Guards and place the pillar pieces on the correct glowing tiles again. Offer the ‘fragrant wood’ pieces you’ve obtained to the shrine in front of the locked door to open it.



Inside the ruins, behind a cage door. Walk a bit towards the east, and interact with the yellow spark next to some rocks; this will give you the key to open the cage door and grab the Spirit Carp. On top of the mountain, on the grass. Starting from Spirit Carp location 32, use the Golden Carp orbs to fly towards the east and grab the Spirit Carp floating in the air. Inside the massive cave opening. You’ll easily spot it if you drop further down from the previous Spirit Carp location. Starting from the teleport waypoint, fly to the Golden Carp in the northeast, then drop down. The Spirit Carp is inside the large stone flower pot. Inside the cave opening; following the path across the river to spot it easily. The Spirit Carp is further below you. Continue from the previous Spirit Carp location, further down the cave. See the massive hanging pots in the middle of the open space? There’s a Spirit Carp in one of them; the one furthest from the cave entrance. Use a nearby Golden Carp orb to fly up. At the end of the large open area, northwest side, there’s a tunnel blocked by a spider and cobweb. Remove them to find the Spirit Carp. This Spirit Carp is outside, near the teleport waypoint. Starting from there, look up and you’ll see an old stone tower. The Spirit Carp is above that tower; activate the windmill mechanism inside to create an upwards wind current. Floating above the slope. Use the owl statue underneath to fly upwards.



Inside the old tower. Break the pile of loose stones to get in. Inside the cave opening. Use the owl statue southwest of the nearby teleport waypoint to fly towards the Spirit Carp. Starting from the nearby teleport waypoint, drop down to the lower floating rock in the west. Interact with the Golden Carp mechanism to fly to the Spirit Carp. South of the teleport waypoint, on top of the shrine. Climb the mountain peak southwest of the teleport waypoint, then use the owl statue to fly up. Use the two nearby Golden Carp orbs to reach the Spirit Carp. From the previous Spirit Carp location, glide west to find the Spirit Carp below you. You can also use the owl statue slightly north of this Spirit Carp location. Floating high above the island. Use the owl statue on the highest point to fly up. Starting from the nearby teleport waypoint (the one above ground), walk north until you see the edge of the mountain, from where you could take the translucent path to Carp’s Rest. Instead of taking the path though, look for the Spirit Carp floating in the air, just a bit further ahead. Starting from the nearby teleport waypoint, glide down towards the northwest. The Spirit Carp is on a floating rock below you.

And that’s every Spirit Carp location in Genshin Impact. Time to upgrade the Rainjade Oblation and receive some well-earned rewards!

