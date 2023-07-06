Genshin Impact Joyeux Voucher locations

Genshin Impact Joyeux Vouchers are a limited-time collectible available during the Secret Summer Paradise event. You can find these orbs in various locations on the Veluriyam Mirage map, but of course, they’re very well-hidden. Once you have a large stack of Genshin Impact Joyeux Vouchers, they can be exchanged for a free Kaeya skin. As it takes 150 Vouchers to claim the skin, this Joyeux Voucher location guide will help you reach that number.

Genshin Impact Joyeux Voucher rewards - free Kaeya skin

(Image credit: Hoyoverse)

Depending on how many Joyeux Voucher locations you find, you can claim a variety of rewards, including a free character outfit for Kaeya. Here’s an overview:

Joyeux Voucher x30: Primogems x30, Mora x20k, Agnidus Agate Fragment x2

Joyeux Voucher x60: Primogems x30, Mora x20k, Varunada Lazurite Fragment x2

Joyeux Voucher x90: Primogems x30, Mora x20k, Nagadus Emerald Fragment x2

Joyeux Voucher x120: Primogems x30, Mora x20k, Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x2

Joyeux Voucher x150: Primogems x30, Mora x20k, Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x2, “Sailwind Shadow” free Kaeya skin

Joyeux Voucher x180: Mora x20k, Hero's Wit x2, Shivada Jade Fragment x2

Joyeux Voucher x210: Mora x20k, Hero's Wit x2, Prithiva Topaz Fragment x2

Joyeux Voucher x240: Mora x20k, Hero's Wit x2, Mystic Enhancement Ore x4

Joyeux Voucher x270: Mora x20k, Hero's Wit x2, Mystic Enhancement Ore x4

What are Genshin Impact Joyeux Vouchers?

Joyeux Vouchers are part of the Secret Summer Paradise event as a collectible item, which means that you have until the event’s end date, August 16, to collect them. Joyeux Vouchers can only be found on the limited-time event map: Veluriyam Mirage.

(Image credit: Hoyoverse)

Some Joyeux Vouchers are given as challenge rewards, while others are found in Joyeux Voucher Boxes hidden across the event map. The Joyeux Voucher Boxes look like floating pink orbs, similar to Oculi on the ‘normal’ map. Every box contains four Joyeux Vouchers.



As finding every Joyeux Voucher location by yourself would take a lot of time, you can use our location guide below.

Genshin Impact Joyeux Voucher locations Part 1

(Image credit: Hoyoverse)

Upon discovering the Veluriyam Mirage map during “A Mysterious Missive on Paper Wings” (the first event quest), you can only access the middle part of the map; the Silver Bottle Courtyard. There are six Joyeux Voucher Boxes in this area, but as one box contains four Joyeux Vouchers, finding all of them will get you 24 Joyeux Vouchers in total.

On the wooden platform in the middle of the path. High above the road, in front of the wooden house next to the hanging bridge. On top of the tiny island. The Joyeux Voucher is floating high above the circular platform. Interact with the Water Droplet on the platform to turn it into a windmill. Use an Anemo attack on the windmill to float up and grab the Joyeux Voucher. On the large building’s roof. On a small floating island, high up in the sky. The easiest way to get there is by unlocking the nearby Teleport Waypoint first, then glide down from that location.

Genshin Impact Joyeux Voucher locations Part 2

(Image credit: Hoyoverse)

The next batch of Joyeux Voucher locations become available after you’ve completed the event quest called “Glaze Domain, Multum in Parvo”. Most of these Joyeux Vouchers are in the Overgrown Valley, the southern part of the map.

Climb the higher cliffs northeast of the Teleport Waypoint. The Joyeux Voucher location is on top of the large tree. On the platform, surrounded by Water Droplets. It’s outside, next to the tunnel entrance. With your back to the tunnel entrance, climb the rocks to the right. The Joyeux Voucher is at the top. Underneath the large stone arch. Go to the top of the cliffs, then glide down to pick up the Joyeux Voucher. The Joyeux Voucher location is inside the little hut, but it’s guarded by a Hydro shield. Interact with the little yellow mushroom (also inside the hut) to dissolve the water. Inside the small tent, next to the waterfall. Go to the top of the massive pink flower using the Choo-Choo Cart (you reach this point during the event quest). You’ll be able to reach the Joyeux Voucher location if you glide down from there. The Joyeux Voucher is on top of the large pillar-shaped rock. It’s possible to climb up, but it’s faster to use the Choo-Choo Cart’s transport lines (unlocked during the Zip Along event quest). Take the Aquamarine Flower line (green line) from the nearby station and jump off when you’re nearing the Joyeux Voucher’s location. Interact with the Water Droplet halfway up the rocks to create a jumping shroom, making it easier to reach the top. Halfway up the cliffs, next to where the Choo-Choo Cart rail line ends. On top of the wooden platform. Next to the Teleport Waypoint. If you haven't unlocked the Teleport yet, take the green rail line starting in the southern part of the Silver Bottle Courtyard. Starting from the nearby Teleport Waypoint, go further into the large room with the mural. Pass through the large hole in the wall on the left side of the mural. The Joyeux Voucher is floating at the end of this room. Take the Violet Flower line (purple line), starting from the nearest Teleport Waypoint. When you reach the southwestern part of the route, switch to the Violet Flower line that leads to the Joyeux Voucher location in the corner of the map. When you reach the endstation, the Joyeux Voucher is right in front of you.

Some Genshin Impact Joyeux Voucher locations are not available yet. Come back soon for the updated guide!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.