World of Warcraft vice president says "the dream remains" to bring the MMO to Xbox, even if there's "no room for that conversation yet"

World of Warcraft's executive producer says "the dream remains" regarding the long-running MMO coming to Xbox one day, even if you're likely facing a wait to see that happen.

Speaking at a press event for World of Warcraft's upcoming The War Within expansion, GamesRadar+ asked Holly Longdale whether conversations have been given room to occur about WoW ending up on consoles now that the dust has settled regarding Microsoft's Activision Blizzard purchase.

"The dream remains," she says. "We're so focused on delivering what's on our slate for players and our expansions. There's honestly no room for that conversation yet. But you know, the dream is real."

The quote follows our chat with Longdale at BlizzCon 2023 late last year, during which the executive producer said the developers talk about bringing World of Warcraft to console "all the time."

We then asked if technical logistics or complexities might prevent World of Warcraft from making the leap from PC to Xbox, to which Longdale said that she didn't foresee an issue. "Well, it depends on who you ask," she says. "I don't think it is, frankly. I think we're pretty well positioned, which is kind of why we talk about it."

If there's one commonality to take away from either of Longdale's answers, though, it's that the team has plenty on its collective plate. World of Warcraft is about to kick off The War Within, an expansion that signals the start of a trilogy of big updates. Then you've got WoW Classic, which is gearing up for the Catcalsym servers while Season of Discovery continues to remix old content. All that content will likely come to Xbox one day, though it doesn't look like that day is coming anytime soon.

Even as World of Warcraft nears its 20th anniversary, the MMO's executive producer promises that "the Worldsoul Saga is a foundation for our future."