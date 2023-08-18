Finding every Genshin Impact Hydroculus location in Fontaine will allow you to upgrade the Statues of the Seven, which is rewarded with Primogems, Hydro Sigils, Fontaine Shrine of Depths Keys, and more. The game doesn’t make it easy for you to find all Hydroculus locations by yourself though, with many Hydroculi hidden behind puzzles, breakable rocks, and even entire questlines.

This Genshin Impact Hydroculus location guide with annotated maps will help you find them.

How to find Genshin Impact Hydroculi

At the moment of writing, there are 85 Genshin Impact Hydroculus locations in Fontaine, the northwestern region of Teyvat. A Hydroculus (plural Hydroculi) looks like a little floating orb. It has a bright blue glow, but it can still be rather difficult to spot. While many are found on top of buildings and mountains, beware that some Hydroculi are located underwater.

Once you’ve found a Hydroculus location, all you need to do is touch it, and it will go straight to your inventory. You’ll need a stack of twenty Hydroculi to unlock the first Fontaine Statue of the Seven upgrade.

Hydroculus locations part one – Beryl and Belleau regions

Here’s every Dendroculus location in Fontaine’s Beryl and Belleau regions, the southern part of the map. Beware that some locations are underwater (either in the water itself or in caves), so you’ll have to do some swimming. For locations 41 to 43, do the World Quest called “A Brush of Seafoam and Crimson”.

Floating above one of the ships. At the top of the Romaritime Harbor building, just above the water. On top of the mountain. On the grassy hill, above the empty canvas. The Hydroculus is on the ship. It looks a bit like a lantern from afar. On the tiny island. Dive into the water and swim through the tunnel (the same tunnel that leads to the nearby Emperor of Fire and Iron Domain). This will lead you to the Hydroculus location. At the top of the large pointy rock. Floating in the air. To easily reach this Hydroculus, use the portal on top of the house a few paces south of this location. This Hydroculus location is inside the aquabus tunnel. The easiest way to get it is by taking the aquabus. High above the mountains. Climb to the top of the mountain, then use the windmill mechanism to create an Anemo current. Fly up and grab the Hydroculus. On top of the massive shipwreck. It’s above ground, next to the gorge. It’s inside a large cave. Starting from the previous Hydroculus location or nearest Teleport Waypoint, glide down towards the northeast. You’ll see a large room with a shipwreck and a deep pool right in front of you. Dive down this pool to grab the Hydroculus. This Hydroculus is inside the same cave as number 13. It’s on top of the large shipwreck, on the left side. Floating above the building with the pointy roof. Go to the beach. The Hydroculus is on top of the house. Underwater, on a ledge near some coral. Swim down to the deep trench or use the nearby Teleport. There’s a porous rock just north of the Teleport location, with some explosives right next to it. Hit the explosives to destroy the rock and reveal the Hydroculus. Starting from the nearby underwater Teleport Waypoint, swim south. The Hydroculus location is further above you, on a large green leaf. Underwater, inside the sealed ruin. To unlock it, you have to balance the two “pneumousia relays”, the two glowing pillars, in front of the door. To balance the purple pneumousia relay, collect the yellow orb left of the building and use it on the pillar. To balance the yellow pneumousia relay, collect the purple orb on the large green leaf right of the building. Very close to the Teleport Waypoint, just below the waterline. Underwater, quite far below the surface. Starting from the nearby Teleport Waypoint, swim down the trench. The Hydroculus is inside the large tunnel leading even further down. Keep following the underwater tunnel mentioned in the previous location. You will enter a cave with a shipwreck; the Hydroculus is on top of the wreck. Start from the nearby underwater Teleport Waypoint, then swim south until you see a tunnel on your right hand, leading down. At the bottom of the tunnel, hit the blue crab, then use your Skill on the glowing breakable rock. This will reveal the Hydroculus. Above water, on a boat. See the ruin enemies? There’s a tunnel hidden behind them; drop down to find the Hydroculus. On top of the high cliff, next to the building with the pointed roof. This one’s a bit tricky; start by defeating the large ruin enemy – he’s guarding a precious treasure chest surrounded by three Seelie pillars. There’s one Seelie hidden inside each of the surrounding ruins: one to the east (solve the pneumousia relay puzzle), one to the west (go through the roof), and one to the southeast (collect the three tiny blue orbs, then stand in the middle of the three purple mechanisms and use an attack). Open the precious treasure chest, and you’ll automatically be transported upwards, where you’ll find the Hydroculus. The Hydroculus is in the water, but be careful; the lake is boiling hot. To safely reach the Hydroculus, you’ll have to complete the boiling lake puzzle first. In short, you need to release the three purple Hydro mechanisms surrounding the lake, then glide to the middle of the lake and activate the three purple devices to unlock a new portal, which will take you to an underwater area. Solve the Hydro puzzles in this location to stop the lake from boiling. Return to the lake to collect the Hydroculus. See the house? Jump down the well in front of this building and turn left to find the Hydroculus. Beware that you first need to complete the same boiling lake puzzle required for Hydroculus number 29. On top of the rock. At the top of the pointy rock. On a pointy ledge, at the top of the high cliff. On the rock. Go to the Teleport Waypoint, the highest point of the mountain. The Hydroculus is floating next to the airship. Defeat the strange-looking creature underneath the airship to unlock a portal that will take you to the ship. Above ground, floating in the doorway of an old ruin. On top of the mountain. Floating high above the stone circle. You can use the teleport on the nearby cliff to get it easily. In the water, just below the surface. Dive down the lake and destroy the breakable rock to obtain the Hydroculus. It’s not far below the surface. Underground, in Merusea Village. You can dive down the same lake as mentioned in Hydroculus location 40, then follow the path south until you reach the village. This is part of the “A Brush of Seafoam and Crimson” World Quest. The Hydroculus is on the path leading to Mamere’s house, on a tiny pile of rocks. In front of a house in Merusea Village. You need to complete the World Quest “A Brush of Seafoam and Crimson” first, then you can dive down the pool in the middle of Merusea Village (same level as Mamere’s house). This will lead you to a deeper part of the village, where you’ll find the Hydroculus. In an underground cave. Starting from the Merusea Village Teleport Waypoint (see Hydroculus location 40), follow the path to the northwest until you see a shipwreck; the Hydroculus is on that wreck.

Hydroculus locations part two – Court of Fontaine region

(click map to expand) (Image credit: HoYoverse)

Here’s every Hydroculus location in Fontaine, the northern part of the map. Beware that Hydroculus locations 11 to 14 are locked behind the Aqueous Tidemarks World Quest, and Hydroculi 40 to 42 are locked behind the Narzissenkreuz Adventure World Quest.

Above the beach, on the large fossil-like overhanging rock. Underwater, inside a turret. Hit a glowing blue crab, then use your Skill on the turret to destroy it and get the Hydroculus. Floating above the water. Use the nearby portal to grab it. Above water, you can easily grab it from a waverider boat. In the water, not far down. The Hydroculus is floating inside a stone archway. In a small underwater ruin, just north of the Teleport Waypoint. Just below the water, next to the stone pillar. Watch out for the two stingrays guarding this Hydroculus. On the island. Underwater, inside a cave. Starting from the nearby island, swim to the northwest until you see a deep gorge below you. Swim down, turn back (facing south), and you’ll see a blocked tunnel entrance. Hit a nearby blue glowing crab, then use your Skill on the glowing stones blocking this tunnel to gain access. The Hydroculus is a bit further down the tunnel to the left. High above the water, but you’ll have to solve an underwater Seelie puzzle to get there. Dive down to the area just northwest of the island to find the puzzle (inside a bubble, surrounding an Echoing Conch). All three Seelies are near the surrounding shipwrecks, with one inside a breakable rock and one behind a pneumousia puzzle. Once the bubble is broken, interact with the Echoing Conch to spawn a group of fish above you. Interact with the fish to fly upwards and land on the platform with the Hydroculus. This Hydroculus location is inside the Institute of Natural Philosophy, which is located underwater and can only be reached by doing the Aqueous Tidemarks World Quest. Starting from the southern Teleport Waypoint in this location (there are two in total), swim to the northwest. Pass through the stone archway, then destroy the turret on your right (hit a nearby blue crab and use your Skill on the turret). This will give you the Hydroculus. Starting from the southern Teleport Waypoint inside the Institute of Natural Philosophy again, take the road to the northeast. The Hydroculus is in front of the staircase. Starting from the northern Teleport Waypoint inside the Institute of Natural Philosophy, take the path to the north and open the door, which will reveal the Hydroculus. Watch out for the two rifthounds. Starting from the northern Teleport Waypoint inside the Institute of Natural Philosophy, take the path to the south. The Hydroculus is on the other side of the large room, on the staircase. The Hydroculus is floating above the boat. While standing on the boat, catch one of the nearby fish, which will spawn a portal. Use it to fly up and grab the Hydroculus. In a small tunnel, a bit lower than the underwater Teleport Waypoint. Underwater, on one of the big green leaves close to the Teleport. Starting from the nearby Teleport Waypoint, swim southeast. You’ll see the Hydroculus in front of an old ruin. The Hydroculus is in a sealed area. Collect the three nearby Seelies to unlock it: one is surrounded by stingrays (the ones circling a chest), another is trapped in some vines (use the blue crab ability to remove them), and the third one is next to a red time trial which you need to complete. You need to use the airship to reach this Hydroculus. Dive underwater and cut the vines below the ship, then board the ship and activate the pneumousia mechanism to fly up. On a tree. Use the portal just south of the Teleport Waypoint to fly up. In the fountain. Underneath the large stone bridge. Underwater, inside the sealed building. To unlock it, interact with the blue gem on the left side of the building (it will turn yellow). Hit the nearby blue crab, then hit the glowing stone with your Skill (also left side of the building). Go to the ball and stream in front of the building and use your shield while blocking the stream (also a blue crab ability), thus allowing the ball to float upwards. You can now interact with the two pillars in front of the building and unlock the door. It’s on top of the massive structure, but you can use the portal unlocked at Hydroculus location 24 to fly up. It’s just above the building with the Hydroculus inside. On top of the building, you can use the portal on the west side to fly up. On one of the lower aquabus rails. On top of the round building. Floating on top of the massive archway. If you don’t want to climb,. You can use the time trial next to the previous Hydroculus location. Just above the small pond. On the roof of the large building. On top of the mountain. At the end of the aquabus rails. Above the Hilichurl camp. The Hydroculus is floating in the sky. To reach it, activate the windmill mechanism below with an Anemo attack. Go to the farm. The Hydroculus is on the wooden storage facility. On top of the building. Just off-coast, floating high above ground. You can use a wind current to reach it, but first, you have to solve the Seelie puzzle below: one Seelie is behind a breakable wall, one is a bit further south, hidden beneath the sand (use the ‘dig’ interaction), and one is also floating in the sky. Interact with the Echoing Conch next to the treasure chest to create a portal towards the third Seelie. Underwater, on an old ruin not far above the bottom of the sea. If you start from the nearby Teleport Waypoint, you’ll have to follow the path south and then swim up a bit. Underwater, on a ruin very close to the Teleport Waypoint. You can only grab it after completing the World Quest called “The Narzissenkreuz Adventure”. Floating in the underwater cave, use the nearby bubble to reach it. You will come across this Hydroculus during the The Narzissenkreuz Adventure quest. Floating inside the large underwater cave. This Hydroculus location is also locked by The Narzissenkreuz Adventure. Once you’ve completed this quest, approach the large building and hit the glowing blue lamp in front of it; this will create a staircase, allowing you to walk up to the Hydroculus.

This completes the list of Hydroculus locations in Genshin Impact. Happy Hydroculi hunting!

