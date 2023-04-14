Finding the Genshin Impact Udumbara locations is essential if you want to complete the Pale Flame World Quest. As part of an objective to awaken the Residual Pari in the Fravashi Trees, you need to collect six of the so-called Udumbara Pistils.

As you would expect, it’s pretty difficult to find every Udumbara location by yourself. On top of that, you also need to figure out how to unlock it using the Sorush Gadget. To make things easier, here’s an overview of every Udumbara location, complete with annotated map.

What are the Genshin Impact Udumbara Pistils?

Genshin Impact Udumbara Pistils are a quest item required during the Pale Flame World Quest series. This quest takes place in Sumeru’s Girdle of the Sands region, added in version 3.6. To start this quest, interact with the round, greenish tree roots you’ll find around this region (see picture). Beware that you need to have the Sorush Gadget from the ‘The Splendorous Sky That Day’ quest enabled.

Once you’ve started The Pale Flame, as part of the ‘Awaken the Residual Pari in the Fravashi Trees’ quest objective, you need to sacrifice a total of six Udumbara pistils to the Fravashi Trees. The question, of course, is where to find the Udumbara Pistils and how to obtain them.

How to get the Genshin Impact Udumbara Pistils

All six Udumbara Pistil locations are found in the Asipattravana Swamp area, which is in the northeastern part of the Girdle of the Sands. To find each Udumbara location, you can use the map below. A hidden Udumbara looks like a drawing of a green heart, which is circled by orange petals (see picture above).

Finding it is not enough, however. You also need to make the Udumbara bloom. To do so, equip the Sorush Gadget and switch to Sorush mode. Fly up to the Udumbara, and hold the skill button to make the Udumbara bloom (same as attack). It’s important to hold, not press it, as you need Sorush to stay close to the blooming Udumbara. Otherwise, it will become hidden again and you won’t be able to pick up the Pistil.

Next, you simply need to climb, fly, or glide onto the purple Udumbara flower with your active character. You can now collect the Udumbara Pistil.

Every Genshin Impact Udumbara location

There are six Udumbara locations in total. Here’s how to find them:

On a ledge, about halfway down the gorge. It’s best to glide down from a nearby cliff. It’s guarded by a few minor Fungi. It’s underneath an overhanging rock. Glide down from the nearby Teleport Waypoint (one level lower) and land on the ledge. The Udumbara location itself is quite high on the wall, so use the nearby Four-Leaf Sigils to fly up. On a ledge, not far above the deepest point of the ravine. Starting from the nearby Teleport Waypoint again, you need to glide one level lower than Udumbara location 2. Use Four-Leaf Sigils or climb the wall once Sorush is in place. On a rock wall just a little above the deepest point of the ravine. Climb the wall or glide down from the higher ledge. Opposite of Udumbara Pistil location 4, it’s on the singular rock formation at the bottom of the ravine. It’s easiest to use Sorush while standing on top of the rock. Use the Teleport Waypoint in the southeast. You can already see this Udumbara location on the lower cliff wall as you walk towards the north. It’s best to land on the ledge east of the Udumbara, where the Hilichurl is standing.

With the six Udumbara Pistils in your pocket, you can use them to awaken the Residual Pari in the Fravashi Trees and finish the Pale Flame quest.