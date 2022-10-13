Genshin Impact Nilou banner release time explained

The next character to join Genshin Impact’s ever-expanding cast of characters will be available to wish for soon.

Hoyoverse confirms that the Genshin Impact Nilou banner release time is 6pm server time, which translates to 6pm BST and 5pm GMT on the European server, and 4pm PT and 7pm ET on the American server.

Alongside Nilou, you’re also getting the chance to add four-star characters Beidou, Barbara, and Xiangling to your team. As ever, Hoyoverse is launching a ‘test run’ event, allowing you to demo everyone included in the banner before you commit your hard-won currency to wish for them.

If Nilou doesn’t take your fancy, a similar event called Secretum Secretorum that replaces Nilou for Albedo kicks off at the same time. You’ll have until November 1 to wish upon either, at which point the 3.1 update will likely give away to the next one, ushering in a new cast of Genshin Impact characters to wish for. If Hoyoverse’s previous Twitter activity is anything to go by, that’ll be a sleepy university student called Layla and the diminutive Lesser Lord Kusnali.

The second phase of Genshin Impact’s 3.1 update also adds story content revolving around the new kid of the block, Nilou. You’ll need to reach Adventure Rank 40, complete Archon Quest 3: Act 2 “The Morn A Thousand Roses Brings: Denouement”, and get a story key – which can be obtained by doing eight daily commissions – to unlock it, but you know, it’s there.

Check out our Genshin Impact character tier list to see who is worth wishing for.