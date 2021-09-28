Genshin Impact Moonchase Festival guide: every Moonlight Merriment challenge

The Genshin Impact Moonchase Festival has arrived! This festival, also called the Moonlight Merriment event, is part of the Genshin Impact anniversary celebrations. And luckily for us, that means there are lots of Primogems and other rewards to be earned. Including a dead fish.

The Moonchase Festival event starts on September 27 and ends on October 10. Whether you’re looking for Moonlight Seeker locations, Mystmoon Chests, or Moonlight Charms, here’s everything you need to know to make your Genshin Impact anniversary event a success.

Genshin Impact Moonchase Festival participation requirements

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The bad news: the Moonlight Merriment event has a few entry requirements. The good news: they’re not too extreme and you don’t need access to Inazuma. First of all, every Traveler needs to be Adventure Rank 28 or higher. On top of that, you need to have completed ‘Archon Quest Chapter I: Act III - A New Star Approaches’, and ‘Trulla Chapter: Act I - Mondstadt Gastronomy Trip’. If you meet these requirements, you’re good to go.

Moonchase Festival rewards: Luxurious Sea-Lord

(Image credit: miHoYo)

We already mentioned the remarkably high amount of Primogem rewards (over one thousand, to be more precise), but there’s more. The Moonchase Festival will also get you a large stack of Hero’s Wit (to level your characters), Character Ascension Material, Weapon Ascension Material, Talent Level-Up Material, and Mora.

Furthermore, participating in the Moonlight Seeker challenge may earn you a fish-shaped four-star Claymore called Luxurious Sea-Lord. No really, from now on you can beat up Hilichurls with a giant dead fish. Or perhaps it’s frozen. Anyway, keep reading to find out how to get one!

How to unlock Moonchase Tales and Moonlight Seeker

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The Moonlight Merriment event challenges are locked until you complete the introduction quest, ‘Moonlight Tales: part 1’. This will send you to several locations across Liyue, where you’ll speak to many of the playable Genshin Impact characters. It’s quite easy, but it takes long to complete.

Once done, return to the event page. You can either continue the Moonchase Tales quests (for more Primogems, Hero’s Wit, and event-exclusive recipes), or do an additional quest called ‘The Many Matters of the Moonchase Festival’. The latter is a very short quest that will unlock both the Moonlight Seeker challenge and the Trail of Delicacies challenge.

If you don’t have a lot of time to participate in the Moonchase Festival, it’s probably best to start with the Moonlight Seeker locations challenge, as this one will get you the free Claymore.

Moonlight Seeker locations challenge in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Finding Moonlight Seeker locations is one of the most important Moonchase Festival challenges. Why? Because the rewards are really good. Opening Mystmoon Chests will get you five Primogems at a time, plus a lot of Weapons, Artifacts, and Mora. Naturally, you need to know where to look.

There are three large Moonlight Seeker locations, starting with the ‘Path of Stalwart Stone’ area in Huaguang Stone Forest. Each of these areas is filled with Mystmoon Chests and Moonchase Charms. The first thing you should do, is simply fast travel near the Moonlight Seeker locations and start exploring the area.

There’s really no need to know every Moonlight Seeker location beforehand; you’ll see plenty of Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests right away and you can get the rest of the locations from an NPC.

How to reach 100% completion in Moonlight Seeker and get Luxurious Sea-Lord

(Image credit: miHoYo)

As easy as it is to find a bunch of Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests, it’s pretty hard to find all of them. However, if you manage to reach a completion level of 100%, you get additional rewards in the form of Weapon Ascension material and the free four-star Claymore. Furthermore, reaching the Moonlight Seeker 100% completion rate will greatly boost your Battle Pass progress.

Once the collection progress starts to slow down (i.e. you’ve found most of the Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests), you should go back to Liyue Harbor and talk to Linyang. Click ‘look for clues’ in the Moonlight Seeker event menu to see the right location on the map. Talking to Linyang will reveal a large number of Moonlight Seeker locations (see picture). Before you start though, keep the following tips in mind:

Genshin Impact Moonlight Seeker tips

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Linyang points out some of the Moonlight Seeker locations, but only once per day. It’s a bit of a waste to ask her for hints right away, as you can easily find most of them by yourself. Try to start your search on one side of the Moonlight Seeker locations area, then cover the whole region. Don’t see any more Mystmoon Chests or Moonchase Charms? That’s when you should speak to Linyang for the remaining locations (and repeat the next day if necessary). You’ll get an easy 100% completion this way. Some of the Mystmoon Chests will spawn enemies when you approach them. Make sure your party is ready for battle! It’s seems that Moonchase Charms add a slightly higher percentage to your completion bar compared to Mystmoon Chests. However, you still need both collectibles to reach 100% and get the Luxurious Sea-Lord.

Moonchase Festival: Trail of Delicacies

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The third part of the Moonchase Festival is the Trail of Delicacies challenge. It consists of three major combat challenges which are divided over 5 smaller ones (earning you ten Primogems each) and one final boss (earning you 50 Primogems). The basics are simply: defeat them, and you complete the challenge.

Before you start, however, be sure to look at the ‘delicacies’ tab in the lower right corner of this event page. You’ll see five dishes (different ones for each region) that may be offered in return for combat buffs to aid you in battle. Click the ‘Trail Comforts’ icon (lower left corner) to see what buffs you’ll receive. You need to offer at least two delicacies to get the first buff.

Genshin Impact Trail of Delicacies tips

The camp leader (the most dangerous enemy on the field) may restore its HP. Try to take him down quickly. You can still offer delicacies after combat has already started, so you might want to wait and see if you need any buffs first. This might save you some food, but do keep in mind that offering the five delicacies gets you a small additional reward. You can only offer up to one dish of every type. If you want to gain the maximum buff, you need to bring five different delicacies. The most efficient way to get through the Trail of Delicacies is by using the Anemo Rings that spawn after each stage. They will get you to the next one in no time. However, you may also just use Teleport Waypoints and glide/run the rest of the way if you prefer. Unlike the Moonlight Seeker challenge, your opponents in Trail of Delicacies will drop their usual items upon defeat, so don’t forget to collect those as well.

Enjoy the Genshin Impact anniversary events and go get that fish!

Genshin Impact tips | Genshin Impact Dragonspine Stone Tablets | Best Genshin Impact characters | Genshin Impact fishing spots | Genshin Impact Anemoculus | Genshin Impact Aloy character | Genshin Impact wishes and codes | Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot blueprints | Genshin Impact Hangout Events | How to reroll in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact Crossplay