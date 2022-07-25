All the Genshin Impact Mesmerizing Dream at Sea Event answers

It’s hard to get the Genshin Impact Mesmerizing Dream at Sea answers right, unless you’re an expert on Golden Apple Archipelago lore. During the Mesmerizing Dream web event, Paimon will ask a bunch of questions about your adventures on this time-limited event map. If you get them right, you will obtain Primogems and level-up rewards.

To help you succeed, here’s an overview of all the Mesmerizing Dream at Sea answers, from day one to day five.

Mesmerizing Dream at Sea requirements

(Image credit: miHoYo)

To participate in the Mesmerizing Dream at Sea web event, you need to have an Adventure Rank of 32 or above. As this is a web event (not in-game) you don’t have to do any quests.

Important to remember: this Genshin Impact web event lasts until July 31, 23:59 server time. Since it’s not possible to obtain “Inspirations” for more than one set of questions per day (with a total of five sets), you won’t be able to obtain the maximum amount of rewards if you start on July 28 or later.

How to play Mesmerizing Dream at Sea

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The basics are simple: Paimon quizzes you about the Golden Apple Archipelago, and you need to pick the correct answer. There are five mini quizzes, each of them containing three questions. As unlocking one set costs three “Inspirations”, you need to do the Daily Tasks to unlock more:

Daily Task one: log in to Genshin Impact (the game itself, not the web event).

log in to Genshin Impact (the game itself, not the web event). Daily Task two: complete two Daily Commissions (on the same day).

complete two Daily Commissions (on the same day). Daily task three: varying. For example, you might have to mine three items.

You can do additional tasks to obtain Snacks for Paimon. If you get an answer wrong, the Snacks will give you another chance. However, if you use our Mesmerizing Dream at Sea answers below, you’re not going to need them.

Mesmerizing Dream at Sea answers day one

Answer one: Is it an island with lots of Dodocos.

Is it an island with lots of Dodocos. Answer two: The Kaboomball Fortress.

The Kaboomball Fortress. Answer three: A flying treasure chest.

Mesmerizing Dream at Sea answers day two

Answer one: Dream Form.

Dream Form. Answer two: A Specter.

A Specter. Answer three: Some creature that’s great at pulling pranks.

Mesmerizing Dream at Sea answers day three

Answer one: A Slime Balloon.

A Slime Balloon. Answer two: Hilichurls.

Hilichurls. Answer three: A type of flying emergency food.

Mesmerizing Dream at Sea answers day four

Answer one: Theater.

Theater. Answer two: Night Raven statue.

Night Raven statue. Answer three: Paimon.

Mesmerizing Dream at Sea answers day five

The final part of the Mesmerizing Dream at Sea web event will be added on July 26.

Genshin Impact Mesmerizing Dream at Sea rewards

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Naturally, no Genshin Impact web event goes unrewarded. The Mesmerizing Dreams at Sea rewards aren’t the most spectacular, but since it’ll only take a few minutes to answer the daily set of questions, it’s definitely worth the effort. Here’s an overview:

Primogems x80

Hero’s Wit x6 (character level-up material)

Mystic Enhancement Ore x8 (weapon level-up material)

Sanctifying Union x4 (artifact level-up material)

90.000 Mora

You’ve got all the answers to the Genshin Impact Mesmerizing Dream at Sea web event. Let’s go impress Paimon with your excellent memory!