How to find the Genshin Impact Lost Valley Domain and solve the Geo puzzle

Wondering how to unlock the Genshin Impact Lost Valley Domain? Even though the new Domain is located above The Chasm (instead of being hidden somewhere far below ground), it’s still a hard place to find. So if you’re struggling, here’s how to unlock the new Lost Valley Domain plus all the necessary info on enemies and Artifact rewards.

How to unlock the Lost Valley Domain in Genhin Impact?

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The most difficult thing about the Lost Valley Domain? Finding it. Although there’s a Lost Valley location marker on your map, you have to solve a puzzle before the entrance appears. Here’s what you need to do:

Make sure there’s a character capable of placing Geo constructs on your team. The options are: Ningguang, Albedo, Itto, Zhongli, or Geo Traveler.

The options are: Ningguang, Albedo, Itto, Zhongli, or Geo Traveler. Go to the area shown in the pictures (close to the Domain’s location marker). You see some type of crater, a big rock surrounded by Geo energy, and a small Hilichurl camp. The Hilichurls are dancing around a stone pressure plate.

(close to the Domain’s location marker). You see some type of crater, a big rock surrounded by Geo energy, and a small Hilichurl camp. The Hilichurls are dancing around a stone pressure plate. Defeat the Hilichurls, then place a Geo structure on the stone plate. This will spawn a series of Anemo circles on the rocks behind you.

then place a Geo structure on the stone plate. This will spawn a series of Anemo circles on the rocks behind you. Next, you need to go to the big rock and hit it to unleash the Geo energy. To get there fast, use the Anemo vents.

To get there fast, use the Anemo vents. If you manage to make the pressure plate and the large Geo rock resonate with each other in time, the marked stone blocking the entrance to the Lost Valley will disappear. After that, just walk through the tunnel until you see the Domain.

Lost Valley Domain enemies

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The Lost Valley Domain comes with four difficulty levels. Note that only the two highest levels can drop five-star Artifacts (with the highest chance in the highest level). Here’s what types of enemies you’ll face in each difficulty level:

Machine Nest I: a level 59 Ruin Guard and Ruin Destroyer

a level 59 Ruin Guard and Ruin Destroyer Machine Nest II: a level 69 Ruin Guard, Ruin Destroyer, Ruin Scout, and Ruin Cruiser

a level 69 Ruin Guard, Ruin Destroyer, Ruin Scout, and Ruin Cruiser Machine Nest III: one level 80 Ruin Scout, two Ruin Destroyers, and two Ruin Cruisers

one level 80 Ruin Scout, two Ruin Destroyers, and two Ruin Cruisers Machine Nest IV: a level 90 Ruin Destroyer, Ruin Cruiser, and Ruin Grader

Genshin Impact Lost Valley Domain tips

(Image credit: miHoYo)

If you want to get the new Artifact sets fast, make sure you have a proper strategy to complete this Domain as fast as possible. A few things to keep in mind:

Ruin enemies tend to have high resistance against physical damage, so try to use Elemental Attacks instead. This is especially true for Ruin Guards and Ruin Graders. The recommended Elements for this Genshin Impact Domain are Pyro, Electro, Geo, and Anemo. Thanks to the Domain’s Ley Line Disorder, hitting enemies with Elemental Skills unleashes extra damage.

Lost Valley Domain Artifacts

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The Lost Valley is an Artifact Domain. Besides Adventure Experience, Companionship Experience, and Mora, you will be rewarded with the following two Artifact sets:

Vermillion Hereafter. A two-piece set increases Attack Power by 18%. A four-piece set grants the Nascent Light effect after using an Elemental Burst, increasing Attack by 8% for 16 seconds. When the wearer’s HP decreases, Attack Power will further increase by another 10%. This effect can trigger up to four times, and no more than once per 0.8 seconds.

A two-piece set increases Attack Power by 18%. A four-piece set grants the Nascent Light effect after using an Elemental Burst, increasing Attack by 8% for 16 seconds. When the wearer’s HP decreases, Attack Power will further increase by another 10%. This effect can trigger up to four times, and no more than once per 0.8 seconds. Echoes of an Offering. The two-piece set increases Attack by 18%. When hitting an opponent, the four-piece set offers a 36% chance to trigger Valley Rite, which increases Normal Attack damage by 70% of the character’s Attack.

Should you farm the Lost Valley Domain?

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Before you enthusiastically dedicate yourself to running the Lost Valley Domain over and over again; do your characters need it? In truth, both sets are highly specialized and only work well with characters who either frequently lose HP, or greatly rely on their Normal Attack.

In other words, the answer is “yes” as long as you’re a Xiao (Vermillion Hereafter) or Ayato (Echoes of an Offering) owner. Happy farming!

Genshin Impact tips | Genshin Impact Dragonspine Stone Tablets | Best Genshin Impact characters | Genshin Impact fishing spots | Genshin Impact Anemoculus | Genshin Impact Electroculus locations | Genshin Impact wishes and codes | Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot blueprints | Genshin Impact Hangout Events | How to reroll in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact Crossplay | Genshin Impact Onikabuto location guide