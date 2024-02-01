Genshin Impact dev's action-RPG Zenless Zone Zero is coming to PS5 later this year

Genshin Impact's developer is bringing Zenless Zone Zero to PS5 later this year.

Yesterday during PlayStation's State of Play broadcast, HoYoverse revealed Zenless Zone Zero was finally in development for PS5, and would be arriving on Sony's new-gen console at some point later this year in 2024. This is in addition to PC and mobile platforms, which Zenless Zone Zero was already confirmed for.

Just like Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero is a real-time action-RPG, and it looks like we'll be collecting a fair few characters, if the trailer that debuted last night is anything to go by. So far, we know ZZZ features at least 15 different characters.

In Zenless Zone Zero's world, modern civilization has been decimated by a supernatural disaster dubbed "Hollows." New Eridu, the city in which Zenless Zone Zero entirely takes place, managed to survive the disaster by utilizing its technological prowess and extracting resources from the Hollow creatures.

The city is still under threat from these surging monsters though, which is pretty much the setup for Zenless Zone Zero. You'll take on the role of a 'Proxy' - someone who can guide Agents capable of dealing with the monsters into combat to defeat them.

And yes, Zenless Zone Zero has jiggle physics. Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on how you look at it), said jiggle physics were tuned down in a beta late last year, to the dismay of gamers far and wide.

