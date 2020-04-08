Gears Tactics has gone gold on PC ahead of April release

Microsoft has announced that Gears Tactics has gone gold on PC ahead of its April 28 release, laying to rest fears that it would be delayed amidst the pandemic.

For the uninitiated, "going gold" essentially means the game's done and ready to be shipped. Short of releasing the game early, it's the clearest signal from The Coalition that Gears Tactics is safe from any potential delays. Remember, it's the PC version that went gold today, with the Xbox version currently heading "down the path" to release later this year.

The Coalition is billing Gears Tactics as a "PC-first experience," built from the ground up for mouse-and-keyboard play. Further, a bundle was announced that includes a copy of the game with the purchase of an Intel Core i5-equipped device or higher. This is part of the recently-announced partnership between The Coalition and Intel, and we'll keep you up to date with related details as they come.

Gears Tactics is a departure from the traditional first-person action of the Gears franchise, instead focusing on smart, turn-based strategy . You'll control Gabe Diaz, father of Gears 5 protagonist Kait Diaz, 12 years before the events of Gears of War. "Cities on the planet Sera are beginning to fall to the monstrous threat rising from underground – the Locust Horde. With the government in disarray, your squad of survivors emerges as humanity’s last hope," reads the official description from Microsoft .