During these uncertain, isolated times, connecting with friends and family remotely has never been more important. And what better way to bond than over the best online co-op games? Add a headset and mic – or even a facetime call, if you prefer – and you’ll have evenings full of fun, conversation, and laughter. This list will give you plenty of options whichever platform you play on, and some of these games support crossplay, meaning you can squad up with a friend even if you own a different system.

The best online co-op games span genres, so whether you’re an FPS fanatic, a puzzle genius or a sucker for long RPGs, you’ll find something to love on this list. Once you’re done reading it, send it to a friend so that, together, you can pick your next big co-op time sink. Here are the 30 best online co-op games you can play right now.

30. Don't Starve Together

(Image credit: Klei Entertainment)

The standalone co-op expansion to survival sim Don’t Starve proves that everything, even dying from hunger in a desolate wood, is better with friends. The game follows classic survival game tropes: craft tools, chop down trees, build structures, and fend off baddies in the dead of night. But its world, and the scope for experimentation, is deeper than most. As you elude permadeath you’ll craft a huge range of both mechanical and magical items, from lightning rods to ancient staves, fight giant eyeballs on two furry legs, and hire pigs as bodyguards. It’s consistently surprising, and having a partner means you can zip through the early game quicker, getting into the meaty stuff.

Play it on: PC, PS4, Xbox One

29. The Division 2

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

You should know upfront that The Division 2 is set in a post-pandemic Washington D.C., which sounds a bit too close to home right now. But honestly, the story and setting are largely irrelevant, and fade into the background. It’s all about the looting and third-person shooting. Its cover system is near flawless, it gives you an endless drip of shiny gear, and its world looks stunning. Thanks to story missions and a fountain of side quests you always feel like you’re progressing, and the endgame, unlocked at level 30, turns everything you knew about the map on its head. It’s fallen out of favour since its release a year ago, but Ubisoft consistently updates it with new missions, so even if you played it to death at launch, you’ll find reasons to come back.

Play it on: PC, PS4, Xbox One

28. Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

(Image credit: Frozenbyte)

Trine 4 is a dream-like puzzle platformer that’s better when you break the rules. There are two ways to play online co-op: in the classic mode, three players each pick a class – wizard, thief, warrior – and combine abilities to solve challenges and beat down enemies. Played solo, Trine 4 is a little too simple, but in co-op some of the puzzles are made trickier, and having to coordinate with friends adds another layer of challenge. A trickle of new abilities keeps it from growing stale, and a few standout moments punctuate what is otherwise a consistent, polished campaign.

In a second mode, up to four players can team up and swap between classes at any time at the press of a button. It’s here that Trine 4 delights us most, with endless ways to sabotage your friends, as well as scope to race each other through levels, solving puzzles in unexpected ways. Try both modes to see which you prefer.

Play it on: PC, Switch, Xbox One, PS4

27. Rainbow Six Siege (Terrorist Hunt)

(Image credit: Rainbow Six Siege)

Rainbow Six Siege is known for its tense, tactical PvP fights, but its co-op Terrorist Hunt mode, a staple of the series, is deserving of an evening or two of your time. Just like in previous instalments, your job is to clear your chosen level of terrorists as quickly as you can. Don’t expect to go in all guns blazing: you’ll have to clear traps, use your abilities and coordinate timings with up to four squadmates if you want to down all your foes.

Our advice is to dial up the difficulty as high as you can bear it. The greater the challenge, the more you’ll have to rely on teamwork, and this mode is at its best when you’re forced to create detailed plans and execute them flawlessly. Round by round, you’ll feel yourself improving, until eventually you’re able to sweep through a map like a real-life SWAT team.

Play it on: PC, Xbox One, PS4

26. Far Cry 5

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

We loved Far Cry 5’s combination of the slapstick and sublime. It’s a gorgeous midwestern playground full of bears, doomsday preppers and explosives, and getting yourself into trouble was nearly as fun as getting out of it again. As you’d expect, adding another player means double the trouble – and double the fun. You can play the entire campaign through in co-op (although only the host’s progress is saved, and only the host can progress missions), but it feels tailor-made for wandering aimlessly, RPGs on your back, and seeing what chaos you can cause.

Clearing outposts is particularly brilliant. They’ve always felt like Far Cry at its purest, and with a partner, your options for clearing an enemy base expand. Perhaps one of you creates a distraction while another slips stealthily cover to cover, backstabbing. Or perhaps one of you pilots a fighter jet overhead, raining down missiles while the other runs in on foot to mop up the stragglers. Whatever you choose, go all out, and when the outpost is clear, trek across the forest to the next waypoint. Just watch out for bears.

Play it on: PC, Xbox One, PS4

25. Deep Rock Galactic

(Image credit: Ghost Ship Games)

Think Left 4 Dead with space dwarves and you won’t be far off. Deep Rock Galactic is a team-based shooter where you and up to three stout friends rocket into a procedurally-generated planet in search of minerals. To find what you want, you’ll each have to use your class-specific abilities, slinging grappling hooks, creating platforms, lighting up dark caves and blowing holes in the scenery to create new paths. Every so often, a swarm of alien spiders will jump on you, and you’ll be forced back to back, pulling your trigger for dear life.

It’s still in Early Access, but it’s stable and looks fantastic. Its varied, colourful environs never seem to repeat, and when the lights dim and smoke rises, it’s properly atmospheric.

Play it on: PC, Xbox One

24. Gears 5

(Image credit: Microsoft Xbox)

Gears 5 is a reminder of why this series caused such a stir when it first burst onto consoles way back in 2006. You know the drill by now: slick cover hopping, beefy weapons, and plenty of alien blood splattered over your screen. But it also offers surprises, including a campaign that’s heavy on character moments and set in an open world. That campaign is fully playable in co-op with up to three friends, and it’s absolutely the best way to experience it.

On top of that, you have a host of multiplayer modes. Some are familiar – Horde mode is as nail-biting as ever – but some are new, such as Escape, where you and a small squad infiltrate an enemy bases, plant a bomb and get the hell out. It’s bombastic wherever you look.

Play it on: PC, Xbox One

23. Total War: Three Kingdoms

(Image credit: Creative Assembly)

Not only is Three Kingdoms arguably the most complete Total War game to date, but it completely revamps the series’ two-player multiplayer campaigns. Previously, co-op was enforced – here, interaction between players is much more fluid. As you both try to unify China, you can declare a “shared mandate”, which bonds your factions together with a common goal. But you don’t have to sign that treaty. You can create a more informal alliance through trade routes and the game’s detailed diplomacy system, and see how the campaign pans out (and, at the right moment, betray your way to victory).

Play it on: PC

22. Warframe

(Image credit: Digital Extremes)

Warframe is Destiny 2’s wilder, untamed sibling. Its characters are space ninjas who can roll, leap and slide through levels at breakneck speeds, slashing with swords and blasting pistols as they go. As a game, Warframe is as dizzying as that movement: there’s so much to it that can feel overwhelming at first. Rather than simply levelling up a character as you complete missions and kill bosses, you level up individual warframes (classes, basically), of which there are more than 40, no two alike. Vauban causes damage with traps and drones, Volt uses bolts of electricity, while Nekros revives downed foes to fight for him.

You’ll have to repeatedly kill bosses in Warframe if you want to upgrade your frame, and doing it in co-op, comparing tactics and weapons, makes the grind more bearable. Best of all, it’s free, and you can even get premium currency by trading items on a busy market.

Play it on: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

21. Cuphead

(Image credit: StudioMDHR)

Cuphead might just be the best-looking game of the last decade, or at least the most stylish. It looks like a mash-up of all the best cartoons from the 1930s – but you’d be forgiven for not noticing that when you’re in the thick of it, because it’s also an ultra-difficult boss rush platformer where you’ll die hundreds of times trying to beat its imaginative enemies.

Having another player on screen can actually make it more cluttered, and therefore more difficult. But the struggles are worth it when you finally down that boss on your 34th try, and whoop for joy over your headset. You’ll face a casino owner with a dice for a head, a genie on a magic carpet, and a psychedelic carrot. They’re all wonderfully-designed – but don’t stop and stare, because a moment’s hesitation means certain death.

Play it on: PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

