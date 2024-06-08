Xbox Games Showcase 2024 stream - when it starts and how to watch it on YouTube, Twitch, and more

In what's likely to prove a highlight of the Summer Game Fest schedule, It's nearly time for the Xbox Games Showcase stream, so here's everything you need to know about it, including when and where you can watch it.

Microsoft is keeping its cards close to its chest, saying we can expect "a first look at new games from Xbox Game Studios, leading creators, and partners from around the globe." That, and we'll also see updates on previously revealed games and what's coming to Game Pass.

As to what those games might be, your guess is as good as ours. Starfield’s Shattered Space expansion is due to release this fall, so a peep at that would make sense. There have also been reports of the next Gears of War game rearing its head, though we'll need to wait and see if that comes to be.

Mind you, we do know that we're getting a good look at Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, though it doesn't quite count as that's getting a showcase to itself after the Xbox Games Showcase ends. Still, I rather think I prefer going into something totally blind, don't you?

Thankfully, we do know when the Xbox Showcase stream kicks off and where you can watch it, so read on for those nuggets of information.

Xbox Games Showcase 2024 start time

The Xbox Games Showcase for 2024 starts at 10am PDT, 1pm EDT, and 6pm BST on June 9. Once it's wrapped up, the Black Ops 6-focused showcase is due to begin. While Microsoft hasn't confirmed how long the Xbox Games Showcase runs for, last year it was roughly one hour before we jumped into a Starfield Direct. That's not to say this year's showcase will be the same, but it's something to work with.

Xbox Games Showcase 2024 stream – how can I watch it?

You can find an Xbox Games Showcase stream on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook, where you can watch them, too. As always, each live stream will likely go up five to ten minutes before the broadcast is due to begin, so get your drinks and snacks and settle in.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out our Summer Game Fest 2024 predictions to see how much we get right (or very, very wrong.)