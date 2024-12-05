How to watch the PC Gaming Show Most Wanted 2024 for another look at Avowed, The Thing: Remastered, and more

It's nearly time for the PC Gaming Show Most Wanted once more, so here are a few handy stream links to bookmark before the big event.

This year, the PC Gaming Show Most Wanted takes place on December 5 at 12pm PST / 3pm EST / 8pm GMT / 9pm CET. You're spoiled for choice where to watch it, too, as you can tune into Twitch, YouTube, and more at the links provided. Dedicated streams with localized subtitles like Spanish, Chinese, Arabic, and more will also be provided.

The PC Gaming Show Most Wanted is presented by regular host Frankie Ward and narrated by Baldur's Gate 3's Amelia Tyler. Expect new trailers, announcements, and behind-the-scenes visits to various studios across the globe.

Highlights include a quick-fire question-and-answer session from Avowed game director Carrie Patel, more on sci-fi RPG Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, and much more, like another look at Killing Floor 3, The Thing: Remastered, and BioWare veteran Mike Laidlaw's next game Eternal Strands.

And then you've got the "Most Wanted" part, naturally. A group known as "The Council," which includes over 80 industry luminaries and content creators, is voting to decide what 25 PC games are worth your attention next year. On said council, you've got a range of well-known industry devs like Doom's John Romero, Fallout and Wasteland veteran Brian Fargo, and many more.

Who knows, maybe some of what you'll see will join our best PC games list in the not-so-distant future.