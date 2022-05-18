Gaming laptop deals don't need to break the bank - this RTX 3060 rig is just $799

If you're on the hunt for RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals that won't break the bank, we'd recommend checking in on this fan-favorite at Best Buy. The MSI GF65 is down to just $799.99 right now (was $1,099) - that's a $300 discount and a stunning price considering the mid-range graphics card available under the hood here.

Gaming laptop deals featuring this particular GPU model will generally run you over $1,000, even on their best days. However, this MSI has a trick up its sleeve.

An older i5-10500H processor is working particularly hard to keep those costs down here. It's worth noting that the 2020 processor only slightly lags behind its i5-11400H successor, however, you'll still draw some solid 1080p performance out of this brain - especially with Nvidia's latest RTX 3060 GPU on the assist. Dropping your processor is one of the easiest ways to save big with gaming laptop deals, so if you're after an everyday rig for everyday play, we're still confident in recommending this spec.

Of course, if you do need to pump a little more power into your rig, you'll find plenty more gaming laptop deals on a range of configurations right now. We're listing some of our top picks of the week further down the page, as well as the latest prices on some of the best gaming laptops in the business.

More of today's best gaming laptop deals

