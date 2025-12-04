After almost 20 years, Creative Assembly announces the long-awaited Total War: Medieval 3

Medieval 3 will "empower players to shape realms, rewrite history, and immerse themselves in the Middle Ages like never before"

Creative Assembly has finally confirmed that Total War: Medieval 3 is in development. This has been a long-time coming for fans of the studio's historical strategy installments, with Total War: Medieval 2 having launched almost two decades ago.

Total War: Medieval 3 was announced at the 25th Anniversary Showcase on December 4, which Creative Assembly used to unveil the future of its long-running series. This included a massive new update to Total War: Warhammer 3 set to release next summer, a new game engine designed to bring future Total War games to Playstation and Xbox, and a tease of another announcement at The Game Awards on December 11.

