With Space Marine 2 out, Helldivers 2 players can't help but notice a familiar 40K face in the superstore

Helldivers 2 and Space Marine 2 have a few things in common – both being third-person shooters that let you squash a bunch of alien bugs alongside friends – but perhaps it's because of the latter's recent launch that loyal Super Earth citizens have spotted a familiar face in today's Superstore rotation.

As highlighted on Reddit, the AF-91 Field Chemist helmet, which has been made available in the Superstore for the first time today, looks rather similar to Warhammer 40K's Death Korps of Krieg getup. One player went all in on the idea and found that pairing it with the CE-27 Ground Breaker armor that was released with April's Democratic Detonation Warbond creates a pretty fantastic "discount Death Korps of Krieg" cosplay.

Is this an intentional reference that the devs at Arrowhead have left in for Warhammer fans? Who knows, although it's worth noting that creative director Johan Pilestedt is quite the Warhammer fan himself. In fact, he previously joked that the only reason Helldivers 2 would get "giant microtransactions" would be to fuel his collection of miniatures.

Pilestedt also recently spoke out in response to discourse suggesting Helldivers 2 would "die" when Space Marine 2 launched. He said that not only are they "different games," but ultimately, "you can enjoy as many games as you want!" He notes: "I think we should be grateful for getting several awesome games. I can't even imagine how I, as a kid, would have felt to be able to play Helldivers and SM2."

Needless to say, it certainly doesn't sound like Pilestedt is trying to fiercely pit Helldivers 2 against Saber Interactive's recent release – it seems like more of the opposite if anything. Anyway, intentional reference or not, fans of the two can kit themselves out with this new helmet to channel their love of both games – it's set to rotate out of the Superstore in just over two days, though, so don't hang around if you want to grab it.

While you're here, be sure to check out our roundup of everything in the new Helldivers 2 Chemical Agents Warbond .