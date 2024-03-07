Helldivers 2 CEO jokes that the only reason the game would ever get "giant microtransactions" would be to fund his Warhammer habit

By Hirun Cryer
published

The game director has many, many miniatures

Helldivers 2 intro cutscene helldiver thumbs up
(Image credit: Sony)

Helldivers 2's game director has a huge Warhammer habit, so if the hit shooter ever gets "giant microtransactions," you know why.

Helldivers 2 director and Arrowhead Game Studios head Johan Pilestedt took a break from near-constantly updating the game's community on Twitter earlier this week, to show off his Warhammer collection instead. In the tweet below, Pilestedt is understandably torn between going with Dark Elves, Chaos, Orcs and Goblins, or Vampire Counts factions for his new Old World army.

See more

If you thought this was Pilestedt's first Warhammer army, you're much mistaken. It turns out the Helldivers 2 director is actually knee deep in Warhammer armies, having signed up to lead Imperial Fists, Ultramarines, Death Guard, and two Tyranid armies. Yes, the director of Helldivers 2 has not one, but two bug-based Warhammer armies.

See more

A Twitter user has asked to see more of Pilestedt's Warhammer miniatures, and the Helldivers 2 director has obliged with the Necromunda figurines just below. Considering Pilestedt's has "many years" of experience playing D&D, it's not a surprise that he's big into tabletop gaming in general - especially when D&D itself factored into Helldivers 2's comedy. 

See more

Someone's made a joke that Helldivers 2 will only get "giant microtransactions" to fund Pilestedt's financially-crippling hobby, and the director is definitely in on the joke. Hell, I haven't picked up a Warhammer figurine for well over a decade at this point, and they were already prohibitively expensive back then.

See more

In other recent news, the Helldivers 2 mechs are on the cusp of entering the game, after players were despatched earlier today to liberate the mech factories in the Automaton-controlled regions of space. Check out our guide to the Helldivers 2 Automatons for help taking them out quickly, if you're headed to the frontlines to help the fight. 

You can also read up on our guide covering the best armor in Helldivers 2 for a look at some of the best protective gear in the game. 

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.