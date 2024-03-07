Helldivers 2 CEO jokes that the only reason the game would ever get "giant microtransactions" would be to fund his Warhammer habit

Helldivers 2's game director has a huge Warhammer habit, so if the hit shooter ever gets "giant microtransactions," you know why.

Helldivers 2 director and Arrowhead Game Studios head Johan Pilestedt took a break from near-constantly updating the game's community on Twitter earlier this week, to show off his Warhammer collection instead. In the tweet below, Pilestedt is understandably torn between going with Dark Elves, Chaos, Orcs and Goblins, or Vampire Counts factions for his new Old World army.

I can't decide which #Warhammer Old World army to go for... It's either:- Dark Elves: +I love Hydras and Cold Ones -no official rules.- Chaos: +Big armors knights cool -Only big armored knights.- Orcs & Goblins: +Love the haphazard gameplay -"Everyone" at @ArrowheadGS play…March 3, 2024 See more

If you thought this was Pilestedt's first Warhammer army, you're much mistaken. It turns out the Helldivers 2 director is actually knee deep in Warhammer armies, having signed up to lead Imperial Fists, Ultramarines, Death Guard, and two Tyranid armies. Yes, the director of Helldivers 2 has not one, but two bug-based Warhammer armies.

*armies...So currently:2nd edition tyranids2nd edition imperial fistsTyranidsUltramarinesDeath GuardAnd for ref. Here's the new lictor for my new 40k Tyranid Army. I just love that retro look haha 😂 pic.twitter.com/jsEVnZ8yJzMarch 6, 2024 See more

A Twitter user has asked to see more of Pilestedt's Warhammer miniatures, and the Helldivers 2 director has obliged with the Necromunda figurines just below. Considering Pilestedt's has "many years" of experience playing D&D, it's not a surprise that he's big into tabletop gaming in general - especially when D&D itself factored into Helldivers 2's comedy.

This was the latest project I finished. The ash wastes gang for #necromunda pic.twitter.com/GDtmD73UJ5March 6, 2024 See more

Someone's made a joke that Helldivers 2 will only get "giant microtransactions" to fund Pilestedt's financially-crippling hobby, and the director is definitely in on the joke. Hell, I haven't picked up a Warhammer figurine for well over a decade at this point, and they were already prohibitively expensive back then.

Hahahahha exactly 🤣March 6, 2024 See more

In other recent news, the Helldivers 2 mechs are on the cusp of entering the game, after players were despatched earlier today to liberate the mech factories in the Automaton-controlled regions of space. Check out our guide to the Helldivers 2 Automatons for help taking them out quickly, if you're headed to the frontlines to help the fight.

