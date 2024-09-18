Helldivers 2 boss responds to sentiment that Space Marine 2 could eat their lunch: "We should be grateful for getting several awesome games"

Rather than pitting two similar but still great games against each other, Helldivers 2's boss reckons we should all just be "grateful" that our co-op shooter cups runneth over with the blood of alien bugs.

In response to discourse that Helldivers 2 would "die" when Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 came out, Arrowhead Games Studios CCO Johan Pilestedt said: "I think we should be grateful for getting several awesome games. I can't even imagine how I, as a kid, would have felt to be able to play Helldivers and [Space Marine 2]."

Comparisons between the two were always inevitable since they're both shooters that embrace the kind of co-op teamplay we've been missing for years and both star overwhelming swarms of alien bugs that'll totally turn your bulky space warriors into insect nibble if you don't stay coordinated. Despite those surface comparisons, however, Pilestedt still feels they're "different games, but you can enjoy as many games as you want!"

Some of the sentiment proclaiming Space Marine 2 as a Helldivers-killer was probably fuelled by less-than-popular nerfs and updates that have been creeping into the year's biggest shooter. That all seems to be subsiding, though, as Arrowhead Game Studios' first big patch as part of its 60-day recovery plan has already been winning players back, while the game's creative director admitted that "nerfing is an unimaginative way of tweaking a game."

"Thank you for all your amazing feedback, and it's amazing to finally see so many divers return," Pilestedt continued. "We are now looking to the day 60 patch, which will bring some more exciting changes!"

The new update is absolutely massive, so be sure to check out all the biggest changes in the latest Helldivers 2 patch.