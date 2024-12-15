With games like GTA 6 and Monster Hunter Wilds set to stuff 2025, Helldivers 2 lead says "it was super good we launched when we did"

Helldivers 2 has been one of the breakout successes of 2024, even taking home three awards at this year's Golden Joysticks, and its developers count themselves lucky it launched when it did, instead of amid 2025's busy release schedule.

When Helldivers 2 launched in February 2024, a relatively quiet time for game releases, it roundly captured the attention of gamers everywhere. If it had launched a year later, it would have competed with the likes of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Avowed, Civilization 7, and more. Michael Eriksson, game director for Helldivers 2, is under no illusions that they couldn't have picked a better time for launch.

"It was super good we launched when we did," he explains in an interview with GamesRadar+, "and I think that our game is super lucky. I really like what we've done and what the studio has done, and I know that players also love our game. So I think that wouldn't have changed regardless of when we released it, but I do think that luck played a part in when we released. We just happened to release at a very good time when there was not that much competition."

But while he acknowledges that the opportune timing of Helldivers 2's release may have played a role in its success, he steadfastly believes that the quality of the game is what really matters. "Difficult to say exactly how big a difference that made, because nothing can beat having a good game that players love - you need that. Otherwise, it doesn't matter when you release anything."

He's also keen to make clear that, going forward, Arrowhead Game Studios will continue to focus on making a great game, as opposed to focusing too much on timings. "Going forward, there's people who are thinking about this stuff, but we don't when we're making the game, that's not what we're thinking about. We're just thinking 'how do we make the best game possible for our fans?' And that's the only thing. And then we commit to that, and we just hope that will work."

