This is why you read Helldivers 2 patch notes closely: a goldfish "was laid to rest" in space where the pressure "caused it to heat up, violently explode, and disintegrate"

Helldivers 2 has a beefy new patch out with a couple of balancing tweaks as well as an absolute laundry list of bug fixes, and per tradition, a few of them are pretty effin' wild.

Among the list of top priority fixes in the patch notes, Arrowhead reveals some positive news about the Service Technician NPC that can be found aboard the Super Destroyer standing next to the Engineering Bay. Apparently, the technician has gotten over the death of her beloved pet goldfish 'Goldie' and is thus once again interactable.

"Goldie received a dignified funeral and was laid to rest gracefully in a waste capsule, ejected towards the nearest planets atmosphere where the friction between the air and the capsule caused it to heat up, violently explode, and disintegrate," Arrowhead says.

Another key fix in the latest version makes it so that "dead bodies of Chargers no longer launch Helldivers into the air," which I'm sure Helldivers who prefer to stay firmly planted to the ground will appreciate.

The handful of balancing updates solely impact the SG-8P Punisher Plasma, whose recent changes have been reverted so that the gun has "a more noticeable arc in its projectile path, starting off slower and maintaining speed longer." The same gun has also had an increase in its magazine capacity from 8 to 10.

Otherwise, the patch should make Helldivers 2 crash less often and be less buggy, which is definitely a positive if not nearly as entertaining as a goldfish funeral by space explosion.

Helldivers 2 players are calling the absolutely brutal new major order "unwinnable," but at least they have the new WW1 gun and its melee bayonet to help them out.