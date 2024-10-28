Helldivers 2 players are calling the absolutely brutal new major order "unwinnable," but at least they have the new WW1 gun and its melee bayonet to help them out

Helldivers 2 players have been tasked with an uncharacteristically daunting new major order, with many going as far as to call it "unwinnable," but at least it'll give them the chance to test out the new WW1 gun with its melee bayonet.

ICYMI, Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead celebrated the in-game holiday Liberty Day by gifting all players the R-2124 Constitution and DP-00 Tactical Armor, with the former essentially being a World War 1-style rifle with a bayonet. It's the first time a melee weapon has been added to Helldivers 2, even if it's only an attachment for a gun.

Unfortunately, Arrowhead was only in its community's good graces for a couple of days after the gun and armor freebies, as it's now posted up an incredibly challenging major order to defend against five Automaton attacks, liberate planet Matar Bay, and hold planets Gacrux and Pandion XXIV. Oh, and players have less than six days at the time of writing to get all this done.

MAJOR ORDER: With another Liberty Day behind us, and an appropriate appreciation of the great gift of Managed Democracy sufficiently honored, we once again return to the Galactic War.Multiple strategic priorities have arisen, all of high priority:Decryption of confidential… pic.twitter.com/UZ65NyenIFOctober 28, 2024

The collective response to the major order has not been entirely confident, with a good number of players straight up saying there's no way the objectives will be met in the allotted timeframe, and others suggesting Arrowhead designed the major order with the intention of overwhelming players. With any luck, the new rifle and armor, not to mention the new anti-stagger armor and perma-sprint booster coming with the new Truth Enforcers Warbond on Thursday, will help tip the scale in democracy's favor.

