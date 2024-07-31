"They need to fix it": Marvel Rivals' adorable new comic book character is undeniably cute, but he's also "terrible for game health and balancing"

Jeff the Land Shark has just joined the ever-expanding roster of Marvel Rivals characters , and he's already causing chaos with his powerful ultimate ability.

The new Marvel Rivals closed beta entrant's cute looks prove deceiving, as the Deadpool favorite is already making rounds online thanks to his unique ultimate. Much like Nintendo 's own Kirby can, Jeff is able to swallow both allies and enemies alike as long as they're within range before spitting them out elsewhere.

Unsurprisingly, beta players are abusing this ability - some are ejecting enemies off the map's edge, while others are propelling them back into spawn. "I can see this being used in a toxic way," writes a fan on a Reddit thread highlighting how Jeff can send friends and foes flying to their deaths with ease. "Yeah, that ultimate needs to go," says another. One comment just calls Jeff "the cutest fucking thing I’ve ever seen in my life" - and I agree.

As someone else jokes, "being that cute he deserves to be broken." His precious puppy eyes aren't enough to convince most fans, though - another post showing Jeff eject players back into spawn proves as much. "They need to fix it before release," a reply reads. Another calls the "broken" ultimate ability "terrible for game health and balancing." Multiple comments also offer "easy" fixes: "Make him ineligible to enter spawn with people in his mouth."

This isn't the first time a character has used a seemingly overpowered ability to lock others in spawn - Doctor Stranger players cheesed their way to victory in a similar fashion just a few months ago. There's no telling yet how developer NetEase Games will change Jeff ahead of Marvel Rivals' full release, but it's likely that fans won't be able to spawn-lock enemies in the future with the charming shark's ultimate.

