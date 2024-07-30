Marvel Rivals players question "pointless" battle pass that's challenging everyone to grind for a special Thor skin that'll they'll immediately lose when the beta ends

There's less than a week now until Marvel Rivals' closed beta wraps up, and hero shooter fans are currently in shambles, faced with a tight deadline to unlock a cool battle pass skin that's going to vanish into the ether as soon as the beta ends.

If you've been playing NetEase Games' Marvel-flavored third-person shooter, then chances are that you've been dutifully making your way through Galacta's Quest – a free battle pass available to all closed beta players. All the way up to level 42, you can unlock a new reward, with the one right at the very end being a fancy 'Herald of Thunder' Thor skin. However, players are only able to carry a small number of these rewards over to the full version of the game, and bafflingly, this doesn't include the Thor skin, making everyone question if there's any point to grinding for it in the first place.

"Not gonna lie, extending Galacta's Quest to Level 42 with Thor's outfit not even being permanent with only seven days is kinda pointless [in my honest opinion…]," one Reddit user writes .

"This whole battle pass being useless besides two-three items is so deflating. I was having fun and [looking] forward to keeping all the skins and stuff," comments another.

"It's the fact that when you get it, it'll probably be the last day and then you won't have it anymore once the beta's over. Seems pretty pointless," another says .

Unfortunately, as that last player mentions, there's no quick way to blast through the battle pass, either, as the XP required is tied to the game's daily missions and challenges. It really does beg the question why such a cool reward is locked behind days of logging in and playing when it's destined to disappear so soon after.

Of course, there is still some stuff you can keep, most notably including the swanky Cyan Clash skin for Venom, which is available to unlock at level 30 on the battle pass. So, if you've been enjoying the game, don't miss out on that.

If you're yet to dive into NetEase's new hero shooter, be sure to check out our guide on how to get Marvel Rivals keys and redeem them for the beta.