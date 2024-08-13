Space Marine 2 only allows for 3-player co-op because Space Marines "are almost invincible" and any more would make the shooter "too easy"

Saber Interactive has a good reason behind why Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is only getting three-player co-op - the Space Marines are simply way too OP.

Speaking in an interview with PC Gamer , brand and creative manager Yann François reveals just how powerful Space Marines truly are. "When you are reading about Space Marines," he explains, "Ultramarines and Primaris - you discover that they're superhuman on a really crazy scale. They measure up to [two to three] meters, they have two or three hearts functioning."

With two hearts, three lungs, and a powerhouse for a body, more than three Space Marines at a time in co-op mode wouldn't balance all that well. François says that developers actually tested out a four-person version, but it didn't work - Space Marine 2 ended up being way too easy."[It] was quite a challenge for the team to say: 'OK, [Space Marines] are almost invincible. How do we create a challenge around it?'"

François continues, detailing the "massacre" that occurred during the trialed four-player mode: "Because it could be super easy … That is what led to the choice of creating a multiplayer of up to three players. Because many people asked 'why is it not up to four players?' They tried it, and they realized it was too easy … it was a massacre. So three was a good number."

Considering the fact that Space Marines have bioengineered organs, the height of a giant, and the ability to stay awake while half their brain sleeps, I'd personally say that three-player co-op is more than fair. It's exciting to see how true to the lore Space Marine 2 is staying, too - sure, the devs could've adjusted things to allow for more players at once, but keeping the superhuman Space Marine abilities intact is the way to go.

