New Helldivers 2 patch finally fixed ragdolling from those pesky Impalers and rocket-wielding Automatons

It's been a bumpy old road for Helldivers 2 of late. The huge Escalation of Freedom update earlier this month was meant to boast tons of new content like enemies and weapons, but instead all anyone was talking about were the contentious flame-powered weapon nerfs, for which Arrowhead's CEO then later apologized for the messaging around.

In the first step to turning things around, a new Helldivers 2 patch is out today, and it's solving one issue players have been complaining about since the big update: ragdoll effects. Poor old Super Earth soldiers have been violently flung around maps by aspects like the Impaler's brutal stab attacks, and also by Automatons firing rocket launchers at them.

"Reduced the explosion radius of Tentacles Stabbing ability and Light Rockets. This should alleviate the excessive ragdolling caused by the Impaler and Automaton enemies using light rockets. We are still working on improving the ragdoll behavior overall," the patch notes from Arrowhead read. There's also a fix where Impalers would accidentally chase players "indefinitely."

There's other crash-oriented fixes in the patch, including crashes that would occur when joining a session via invite if you were the previous session host, and a crash that would come about if you got kicked for being AFK. Perhaps more crucially, there's also a fix for instances where flamethrower particles would ignore enemies, which sounds really annoying.

It's a pretty short patch in all, but the ragdoll effects being remedied should satisfy Helldivers 2 players - for now.

