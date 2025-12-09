Marvel Rivals Rogue gameplay trailer shows the new mutant stealing everyone's powers, including her own from her Marvel vs. Capcom fighting game days
Rogue looks like the closest thing to a straight-up fighting game character in her new Marvel Rivals trailer
Marvel Rivals has released a new gameplay trailer showcasing the upcoming new addition to its roster, the power-stealing mutant, Rogue.
In the trailer below, you can see Rogue taking and then using powers from other heroes like Loki, Doctor Strange, and Psylocke, and even voicing those characters' unique lines in her distinct US southern accent (I love hearing her say "sayonara"). But what I enjoyed most about the trailer is the heavy focus on melee combat.
Rogue looks slick as hell kicking the crap out of everyone she encounters, and NetEase even seemed to carry over the character's divekick move from Marvel vs. Capcom. You can see Rogue launch into the air for some classic fighting game-style combos before slamming into the ground with her divekick in various grapples throughout the trailer.
Check it out:
I can only imagine adding Rogue to Marvel Rivals has been a particularly massive undertaking for NetEase, and it'll likely continue to be a resource-intensive task as other new characters are added to the roster whose powers will need to be voiced and animated for Rogue. That's great news for longtime Rogue voice actor Lenore Zann, who will likely have her work cut out for her for some time.
Rogue will arrive in Marvel Rivals as part of the game's season 5.5 update, which will also hand out all sorts of nerfs and buffs to the character roster, on December 12.
