Marvel Rivals has a secret: Spider-Man is a certified cutie, but fans have only just found out after a dedicated player went into the files to discover what he looks like "under the mask"

When it comes to Marvel Rivals and its ever-growing roster of heroes , the appearance of any character may not seem all that important - but it can certainly be significant for players, and Spider-Man is now proving as much.

Marvel Rivals fans have figured out how to delve deep into their Windows files to acquire all of the hero shooter's character models, and Spider-Man is no exception. One player known online as 'Rose' says she was especially eager to uncover Spider-Man's model as his face had remained a mystery - and boy, did she. "While everyone is freaking out over the Squirrel Girl model, I have downloaded the Marvel Rivals models for a different purpose."

while everyone is freaking out over the squirrel girl model, i have downloaded the marvel rivals models for a different purpose: to see how hot they made spider-man under the mask pic.twitter.com/PaYkoLIaiaDecember 11, 2024

You may ask, what purpose is that? It's simple: "to see how hot they made Spider-Man under the mask." Rose explains that she hasn't "seen anyone do this yet and it was driving me crazy like I was thinking about this for days and nobody was doing it so I'll do it myself." It turns out that Spider-man has actually secretly been a certified cutie patootie this entire time, as proven by the images of his "REALLY detailed" model posted by Rose.

Rose is doing God's work here, and she's not done either - after uncovering Spider-Man, she went on to upload even more pictures of the unmasked hero albeit this time in his signature red suit. Unsurprisingly, fans are obsessed, with many openly sharing their thoughts on the character's appearance - and thirsting for more. "Can the hoodie come off though," writes one player (a genuine request that Rose did in fact deliver on).

someone was asking for bag-man's head on spider-man's body so here you go... thank you marvel rivals pic.twitter.com/Kq31pCePahDecember 12, 2024

"Wow, he's kinda hot ngl," comments another fan - and it looks like most agree. "Why is he so pretty?" It seems as though the community has found something new to obsess over with Rose's discovery and that of other players: the Marvel Rivals characters and their appearance beneath the masks and suits. With Squirrel Girl and Spider-Man now doing the rounds online, there's no telling which hero is next - or how "hot" they truly are.

