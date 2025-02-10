Marvel Rivals confirms The Thing and Human Torch release date, but many players are too frustrated with ranks resetting twice every season to care

Marvel Rivals just announced, excitingly, that The Thing and Human Torch are finally coming to the hero shooter on February 21, but it seems like most players are too furious about the game's new mid-season rank reset to notice.

No offense, The Thing and Human Torch – you Fantastic Four members look very strong and intimidating in your promotional images. Personally, I would hate to be a torch or boulder person, so good for you.

That said, these superheroes are getting overshadowed like it's a lunar eclipse by Marvel Rivals' mid-season rank reset, which will make players fall four divisions when it also launches on February 21.

"For example, if you ended the first half of Season 1 at Diamond I," says a Marvel Rivals dev diary , "you'll start the second half at Platinum II."

Players don't like the sound of that. Marvel Rivals already has a seasonal rank reset, which drops players down six divisions – two unsparing rank resets might make gameplay feel like a depressing chore. Developer NetEase's decision here, by the way, comes only months after League of Legends developer Riot announced walked back its infamously back-breaking rank resets for one, massive yearly reset.

"This has to be the dumbest decision I've ever read," says one popular reply to Marvel Rivals' announcement on Twitter .

"Why on God's green earth do we need a mid-season rank reset?" wonders another player on Steam.

On Reddit, Marvel Rivals players are ready to revolt, feeling crushed by the "truly devastating news," as one hugely upvoted thread says.

"I can promise you NOBODY wants to have their rank reset halfway through every season," the Reddit post continues. "People have JOBS. I don’t have the time to re-rank up every few weeks.

Out of everything great about this game, this WILL make me and my friends stop playing."