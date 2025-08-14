Just in case a Helldivers 2 and Halo collab didn't seem likely enough following 2 blatant hints, Xbox itself weighs in

Helldivers 2 is coming to Xbox Series X|S on August 26, and we have reason to believe a Halo collaboration will be coming as well thanks to the official Xbox account replying to some comments on YouTube.

The Xbox launch trailer for Helldivers 2 is almost at 150,000 views, and plenty of people in the comments noticed the Halo 3: ODST music playing right at the end . Given a Helldiver and an Orbital Drop Shock Trooper essentially do the same thing, I'm not surprised the PlayStation game is giving a nod to the Xbox franchise.

Beyond that, the Helldivers Discord server's official Galactic Warning System bot recently shared a recording of an "unknown signal," which when reversed, sounds like an obvious reference to Halo 3: ODST superintendent AI, Vergil.

Helldivers 2 has also done collaborations before. We got a bunch of cool Killzone 2-themed armor and weapons last December. The Killzone stuff was very tastefully done and felt like it fit the in-universe themes, so I wouldn't be surprised to see some Halo accessories in the mix.

Helldivers 2 - Bring the Boom | Out August 26 - YouTube Watch On

What's making everyone even more certain an ODST collaboration is what's in the works is the YouTube comments. One person writes, in all caps, "Holy shit Halo ODST 1:15 let's go ODSTs are deploying." Xbox then replies, "Yeah, buddy!" which is being taken as confirmation of the expected collab.

Having collaborations with iconic PlayStation and Xbox shooters makes a lot of sense for Helldivers, and I'm glad it's not going the Fortnite or Call of Duty route and adding skins that don't fit the visuals of the in-game world. Gears of War or Resistance: Fall of Man could also work, and I'm quite partial to the yellow helmets in Haze, too, if Arrowhead is looking for any inspiration.

