Helldivers 2 grunts think they've found more evidence of a Halo crossover thanks to a very familiar "unknown signal" detected by the Galactic Warning System: "Is that... THE SUPERINTENDENT?"
The timing would make a lot of sense with the upcoming Xbox release
Helldivers 2 grunts are convinced they've found even more evidence of an upcoming Halo collaboration, as a mysterious "unknown signal" sounds very familiar when played in reverse.
Yesterday, Helldivers fans went feral when a new trailer promoting the game's upcoming Xbox Series X|S release featured a small snippet of the Halo 3: ODST soundtrack. That was already compelling evidence suggesting a collaboration could be on the way to celebrate the launch on a new platform, but the teasers don't stop there.
All across the Helldivers Discord server, the official Galactic Warning System bot has shared a warning, along with a "broadcast" that it's detected. Don't put your volume up too high, as it's rather loud and very shrill, but you can listen to it below.
Unknown Signal detected #Helldivers2 pic.twitter.com/hr51ohn4HXAugust 12, 2025
Sound familiar? As fans have pointed out, when reversed, it sounds an awful lot like "the phone alarm for Vergil, the superintendent AI of the city Halo 3 ODST takes place in. It rings when you have audio logs to collect. It's basically a 'Hey! Something important over here!' signal, just reversed."
In case you need any further convincing, just take a look at this comparison of the two sounds – surely that's too similar to be a coincidence, right?
Clip comparing a segment of the reversed signal to the Halo Virgil sound from r/Helldivers
"Is that...THE SUPERINTENDENT? YOOOOO," one Halo fan reacts, while another theorizes: "It's either ODST/Vergil calling out for S.O.S. or something far worse similar to Reach…"
Again, if there ever was going to be a Halo collaboration, now really is the perfect timing with Helldivers 2 coming to Xbox on August 26. There's no official announcement of a crossover at the time of writing, but Arrowhead CEO Shams Jorjani is already hyping fans up for something, having previously warned everyone to "prepare your pants."
