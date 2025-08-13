Helldivers 2 grunts think they've found more evidence of a Halo crossover thanks to a very familiar "unknown signal" detected by the Galactic Warning System: "Is that... THE SUPERINTENDENT?"

Helldivers 2 grunts are convinced they've found even more evidence of an upcoming Halo collaboration, as a mysterious "unknown signal" sounds very familiar when played in reverse.

Yesterday, Helldivers fans went feral when a new trailer promoting the game's upcoming Xbox Series X|S release featured a small snippet of the Halo 3: ODST soundtrack . That was already compelling evidence suggesting a collaboration could be on the way to celebrate the launch on a new platform, but the teasers don't stop there.

All across the Helldivers Discord server, the official Galactic Warning System bot has shared a warning, along with a "broadcast" that it's detected. Don't put your volume up too high, as it's rather loud and very shrill, but you can listen to it below.

Unknown Signal detected #Helldivers2 pic.twitter.com/hr51ohn4HXAugust 12, 2025

Sound familiar? As fans have pointed out , when reversed, it sounds an awful lot like "the phone alarm for Vergil, the superintendent AI of the city Halo 3 ODST takes place in. It rings when you have audio logs to collect. It's basically a 'Hey! Something important over here!' signal, just reversed."

In case you need any further convincing, just take a look at this comparison of the two sounds – surely that's too similar to be a coincidence, right?

"Is that...THE SUPERINTENDENT? YOOOOO," one Halo fan reacts , while another theorizes : "It's either ODST/Vergil calling out for S.O.S. or something far worse similar to Reach…"

Again, if there ever was going to be a Halo collaboration, now really is the perfect timing with Helldivers 2 coming to Xbox on August 26. There's no official announcement of a crossover at the time of writing, but Arrowhead CEO Shams Jorjani is already hyping fans up for something, having previously warned everyone to "prepare your pants."

