Even Helldivers 2 studio CEO agrees Fortnite's new bug-squashing season "feels very democratic," but only God and General Brasch know if that makes an official collab more or less likely

A Helldivers 2 and Fortnite collaboration is apparently so far from reality that it might as well be in space, but then how do you explain the fact that even Helldivers developer Arrowhead's CEO Shams Jorjani agrees Fortnite's new season seems pointedly "democratic"?

No, really – how do you explain it? I can't tell if Jorjani is simply being sarcastic or getting mentally ready to do an ostentatious crossover reveal in his recent response to a fan on Discord. One player asked him about Fortnite's recent Shock 'N Awesome season, in which you must squish alien bugs for humanity – you know, like in Helldivers.

"You enjoying the new Fortnite season," the Helldivers Discord member asked Jorjani, "it seems eariley [sic] familiar."

"Feels very democratic," Jorjani replied. Hey, that's what we said when we noticed how Fortnite's Chapter 6 Season 4 seems to borrow Helldivers' explosive stratagems, as well as its Terminid Swarm designs for its own insect invaders, all while reminding players that "this is warfare" with a growliness heard in General Brasch's cigar-smoke voice.

But Fortnite leaker Shiina said recently that, while "everything about this season screams Helldivers collab," and though Fortnite has collaborated with nearly every known element in the universe, "there's literally no sign of it anywhere."

Jorjani has apparently nothing more to add to this – though, it's perhaps worth remembering that Helldivers 2 is quietly continuing to pursue collaborations after introducing some Killzone cosmetics in late 2024. That said, this ongoing initiative doesn't make just any IP interesting to Arrowhead. If it did, Jorjani would be nicer about a possible Umamusume crossover with Helldivers, which another fan on Discord demanded to have.

"That's a long shot right there son," Jorjani said. So, now you're telling me vomiting insectoid aliens can survive on Super Earth, but not a nice horse girl? What is the world coming to.

Helldivers 2 studio CEO says Arrowhead's eventual next game will start pre-production with a smaller team: "HD2 started with a big team and that was baaaaad."