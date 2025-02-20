Another Helldivers 2 collaboration is already in the "early stages" after the sci-fi shooter crossed over with Killzone

Arrowhead Game Studios seems to be working on a second in-game crossover for its hit shooter Helldivers 2.

The democracy-spreading Helldivers got their first collaboration a couple of months back, with cosmetics themed around fellow PlayStation IP Killzone, opening the floodgates for other series to join the fray.

Curious about what's next, one fan on the game's Discord asked if there were any more crossover events planned, while name dropping Deep Rock Galactic as one that would be particularly cool. (They're both co-op shooters about squashing bugs in space, so, makes sense, right?). In response, developer Sephez said the team is in "the very early stages of something new."

That doesn't necessarily confirm the existence of a Deep Rock Galactic crossover – hell, it doesn't even confirm the existence of any crossover, though it certainly implies that another "new" one is on its way.

And, after the Killzone cosmetics caused a stir in the community thanks to some hefty price tags attached, studio CEO Shams Jorjani said it was only the team's "first crossover," so it's somewhat inevitable that more are incoming at some point. The only question is, what?

Last month, Jorjani also gauged the likelihood of collabing with Warhammer 40,000, saying the rights holders "would love a crossover," but Arrowhead had their hands tied with too much to do and not enough time to do it. Aside from that, any series featuring a vaguely futuristic military is eligible. Halo? Yep. Star Wars? Maybe. Starship Troopers? Maybe makes too much sense. Take your pick, I guess.

Liberty save us, Helldivers 2 just lost a planet to the deadly black hole we created last year after spaghettifying Meridia, and the singularity is still on a path to Super Earth