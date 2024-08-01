Helldivers 2 dev was "surprised and delighted" players didn't sacrifice some kids for a new Stratagem, so good on you for not doing that

Helldivers 2's developer "thought players would pick the mines" over saving the children in an in-game Major Order.

Back in June, Helldivers 2 players were charged with either unlocking a new Stratagem, or saving a bunch of children in a particularly cruel Major Order. Super Earth's finest actually rallied to save the children, pushing aside the promise of new mines, and it turns out that collective decision surprised developer Arrowhead.

"In truth, I think we thought players would pick the mines," Arrowhead writes in a new Steam blog post, adding that it's "well aware of the in-joke" that followed, whereby players keep inexplicably missing out on unlocking said mines for their arsenal.

"This seemed like an easy victory to grant the community the missing Stratagem," Arrowhead adds, but "instead, this was one of those truly incredible moments where the community surprised and delighted us. It felt like the perfect moment for us to live up to your grand example."

You might recall that, following the successful in-game operation to save the children, Arrowhead went ahead and donated over $4,000 to Save the Children, a real-life international children's charity with the goal of improving the lives of children around the world.

Arrowhead adds in the new blog post that it's "grateful for the continued donations made to Save the Children," implying that players have been continually donating to the charity since the Major Order was completed in June. "You go above and beyond as a community. You are truly amazing, Helldivers."

